Cashews could lower cardiovascular risks

Posted on

Cashews, known scientifically as Anacardiumoccidentale, belong to the same family as the mango and pistachio nut. Native to Brazil, cashews are crescent-shaped nuts with a sweet flavour and a plethora of uses in the kitchen. Considered third in consumption among all the tree nuts in the world, they’re great when mixed with raisins, dried cranberries, shredded coconut, sunflower seeds, and other nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, to make a fantastic homemade trail mix. The cashew tree is native to coastal areas of Brazil. In the 16th Century, Portuguese explorers took cashew trees from this South American country and introduced them into other tropical regions such as India and some African countries, where they are now also cultivated.

The cashew tree has always been a prized resource owing to its precious wood, cashew balm and cashew apple, but the cashew nut itself did not gain popularity until the beginning of the 20th century. Today, the leading commercial producers of cashews are India, Brazil, Mozambique, Tanzania and Nigeria.Cashews are the number one crop in the world after almonds), cultivated in more than 30 countries. They require a hot, humid climate to proliferate, which is why India, Brazil, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Nigeria are the largest raw cashew producers.

The first lesson you gain from the cashew tree is patience. Cashew plants don’t begin to bear nuts for three to five years, and then another eight to 10 weeks is needed to develop them to full maturity. They can produce for as long as 60 to 100 years after that.

A great mineral source, cashews contain 31 per cent of the daily recommended value for copper, along with 23 per cent for manganese, 20 per cent for magnesium and 17 per cent for phosphorus, as well as 12 per cent of the daily recommended value for vitamin K. Studies show that magnesium helps diminish the frequency of migraines, improve cognitive ability, and also lowers blood pressure, which can prevent heart attacks. Copper contains antioxidants that render free radicals harmless. This protects against heart disease and cancer. Enzyme components like tyrosinase convert to the pigment melanin, which provides not just Cashews our skin and hair colour, but protects our skin from ultraviolet (UV) damage. Magnesium works with copper to provide bone strength, and with melanin and elastin to provide joint flexibility, giving the nerves just the right tension. Another ingredient in cashews is proanthocyanidins, which contain flavanols that inhibit the ability of cancer cells to divide and multiply, reducing incidences of colon cancer.

Cashews do not contain cholesterol, which makes it a perfect fruit for those suffering from high Cholesterol. All but a small amount of the fat in cashews is the good kind – oleic acid – also found in olive oil. It’s the high- or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol conversation that explains what ‘good fat = HDL; bad fat = LDL’ actually means. It’s just another way of saying it makes a difference what fats you eat. That’s because HDL cholesterol travels through your body, picking up bad bits of LDL cholesterol along the way, leaving it off at the liver, which breaks it down and gets rid of it.

