Cashless Drive: Banks’ e-payment structures under scrutiny

Although the country has, of recent, recorded a surge in the adoption of electronic payment (e-payment), reports of an increase in digital payment failures, especially since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) commenced its enhanced cashless policy late last year have raised concerns about the state of deposit money banks’ (DMBs) e-payment structures, writes Tony Chukwunyem

At an event organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to mark the one year anniversary of its digital currency (eNaira), Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, stressed that the regulator was committed to making Nigeria 100 per cent cashless, adding that all the infrastructure that is needed to ensure a smooth working cashless system such as a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), online banking, Payment Service Banks (PSBs), agent banking and mobile banking, have been deployed. Analysts also note that in its Payments Vision 2025 document, the CBN projects that the use of cash payments will reduce in the country by 2025. It also states that by the year, the country will have a cashless and efficient electronic payment system infrastructure to service all sectors of the economy. The document stated: “The use of cash will naturally slow with the ‘mobile first generation’, which will be economically active by 2025, hence one of the focuses of the PSV 2025 is enhancing the cashless policy of the CBN. “As we implement the PSV 2025 agenda, the CBN will continue to ensure that the Nigerian payments system is widely utilised domestically, supports the government’s financial inclusion objectives, and meets international standards while contributing to overall national economic growth and development of Nigeria.” Clearly, compared with the situation in 2012, when the CBN introduced the cashless policy, which was aimed at driving the modernisation of the country’s payment system, among others, the country’s e-payment industry is now one of the biggest and most advanced on the continent.

N100bn investment

Indeed, in a press statement it issued recently, the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), stated: “Nigerian Banks have invested an estimated total sum in excess of N100 billion in setting up and maintaining cutting-edge electronic channels over the past few years as part of ongoing commitment to seamless customer experience and real time digital financial transactions. “From internet banking to mobile apps, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sales (PoS) merchants, mobile wallets, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes, agents and digital franchises among others; not less than 80 per cent of Nigerians now enjoy one form of digital or cashless transaction or another, powered by investments by Nigerian banks.” It added: “These commitments by deposit money banks (DMBs) have seen Nigeria rising steadily and recognised as having arguably Africa’s most advanced digital financial services industry and one of the world’s top 10 real-time payment markets. It is a national pride and a proof of Nigerian Banks’ commitment to customer service that Nigeria is regarded as having Africa’s most digitised banking industry.” However, following the issues that arose with the commencement of the CBN’s naira redesign policy on December 15, which made it difficult for members of the public to access the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, many more bank customers started using e-payment channels.

Surging e-payment transactions

Latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) data, for instance, shows that mobile transactions rose by 125 per cent to N2.37 trillion in January 2023, compared with the preceding month. The data also indicates that the volume of mobile transactions increased by 55per cent to 108.1 million, compared to 32.6 million transactions in January 2022. Further breakdown of the data shows that the value of NIBSS Instant Payments(NIP ) increased by 46per cent to N38.77 trillion in January 2023, up from N26.65 trillion in the same period in 2022. Similarly, the volume of NIP transactions increased by 55 per cent to 541.65 million, up from 348.4 million in January of last year. In the same month, Point of Sale ( PoS) transactions increased by 41per cent to N807.16 billion compared with N573.7 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Transaction failures

But while the increased usage led to a surge in the volume and value of e-payment transactions last month, it also resulted in widespread complaints of epayment failures. Thus, in recent weeks, there have been numerous reports on mainstream and social media about how the increased usage of e-payment channels increased pressure on banks’ e-payments infrastructure thereby resulting in customers of some leading commercial banks having challenges with the Mobile apps of the lenders. In some cases, the apps crashed, thus making it impossible for customers to open them or perform any form of transaction. Even when the apps are restored and a customer uses them to transfer funds, the intended receiver is not credited. According to industry sources, a Tier 1 lender recently closed many of its branches in different parts of the country in order to avoid irate customers who had become frustrated after being unable to access their funds through the bank’s mobile app for several days. A customer of the bank, Mr. John Edeki, who said he was not able to the open the app for over a week, told New Telegraph that he had decided to close his account with the financial institution. He said: “Can you imagine that in less than a week of being under pressure as a result of increased usage of e-payment channels, a lot of these banks’ mobile apps have started having issues? I have not been able to transfer funds from one account to the other and I have had to depend on my wife who uses a different bank.” In a recent statement, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) noted that the scarcity of the new naira notes had exposed the weakness in the country’s e- payment system even as advised DMBs, fintech and telecommunication companies to step up investment in payments technologies. ICAN said: “The current cashin- hand crisis has revealed the weaknesses in our alternative financial payment solutions and platforms. Accordingly, we encourage the deposit money banks, telecommunication and fintech companies to ramp up investments in their systems and processes towards improving the quality of their services in the Nigerian economy in the shortest possible time.”

Upgrade

Industry sources confirmed to New Telegraph that several banking apps in the country would require an upgrade to withstand the current level of traffic being witnessed. As one of the sources put it, “the current level of traffic we are seeing on banking apps is unprecedented. However, many bank apps in Nigeria do not have the capacity for the number of transactions we are witnessing at the same time right now. That is why we are having issues. “I believe most, if not all the banks, will need to upgrade their apps’ capacity to be able to handle the kind of traffic that we are witnessing currently. This is because even after the present challenges that customers are facing with regard to the shortage of cash in the system have been addressed, the number of Nigerians adopting e-payments will continue to surge.” Commenting on the increase in failed POS transactions, the source said the country’s banking system is still largely dependent on antiquated technology, adding that a lot of banks need to fully embrace digital payment solutions. Analysts also note that there is lack of standardisation in the industry as banks and financial institutions use different protocols and technologies, which can lead to compatibility issues and the failure of transactions. The source explained that the lack of standardisation makes it difficult for merchants to adopt new payment technologies, as they need to ensure compatibility with the systems used by their customers’ banks. However, the source added that the acceleration of e-payment adoption in recent years has also meant that cybercriminals are trying to take advantage of the country’s lack of robust security systems to commit frauds, a development that has led to increased vigilance by banks and other financial institutions, which can result in more transactions being declined for security reasons.

Conclusion

But as some analysts have pointed out, apart from antiquated IT and e-payment infrastructure, another issue that would have to be addressed in order for the CBN to fully achieve the objectives of its cashless policy, is how to curb the rising number of skilled IT professionals in the banking sector who are leaving for greener pastures outside the country.

