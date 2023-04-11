Cashless: e-payment deals rise by 31% to N51.84trn in March

Transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels rose by 30.80per cent to N51.84 trillion in March 2023, from N39.63 trillion recorded in the previous month.

The difference represents N12.21 trillion recorded during the month under review, a report by obtained by New Telegraph has shown.

The report, which cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), attributed the surge in the total value of e-payment transactions last month, to, “sustained use of digital payment channels despite the waning cash scarcity,” as well as “improved banks’ efficiency.” Indeed, according to the report put together by Financial Derivatives Company Limited, all e-payment channels recorded an increase in both value and volume of transactions in March, adding that “in April, total value of transactions is likely to rise further due to increased transactions ahead of Easter & Ramadan celebrations.”

Specifically, the report states that the value of cheque transactions rose by 18.82 per cent to N283.38 billion in March from N238.49 billion in the previous month. It also shows that the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions increased by 20.52 per cent to N2.08trillion in March from N1.73trillion in February. Similarly, the report said that the value of NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions jumped by by 31.37 per cent to N48.33trillion in March from N36.79trillion in the previous month. It further indicates that the value of transactions through Point of Sale (POS) terminals surged by 30.41per cent to N1.15trillion in March from N883.45billion in February. Industry watchers believe that the sharp increase in e-payment transactions last month compared to earlier months is an indication that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) is achieving one of the key objectives of its momentous naira redesign policy-getting more members of the public to embrace-e-payments. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had on October 26, announced that the regulator had obtained President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to change the design of the N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations.

According to him, apart from helping to tackle problems, such as rising inflation and currency counterfeiting, the naira redesign programme was also aimed at boosting its cashless policy, given that all the infrastructure that is needed to ensure a smooth working cashless system such as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)- eNaira-, online banking, Payment Service Banks (PSBs), agent banking and mobile banking, had been deployed.

Emefiele, who stated that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, said that the old and new notes would circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2023, when the former will cease to be legal tender, adding that depositors must deposit the old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes into their bank accounts before the expiration of the deadline.

