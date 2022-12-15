Cashless Policy: Adjust withdrawal limits upward, Senate urges CBN

The Senate yesterday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to review upward the proposed withdrawal limit of N100, 000 per week for individuals and N500, 000 for corporate bodies in view of the public outcry. The red chamber also directed its Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, to embark on aggressive oversight of CBN on its commitment to flexible adjustment of the withdrawal limits and periodically report outcome to the Senate. The Senate, however, supported CBN in continuous implementation of transformational payments and financial industry initiatives.

The upper legislative chamber adopted these resolutions after heated debate by Senators on the proposed policy, during the consideration of the report of its Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), while presenting the report, argued that the planned cash withdrawal limits, was well conceived by the CBN for transformation of the country’s economy and that the action fell within the mandate of the apex bank as provided for, in Section 2(d) and 47 of its extant Act. During general debate on the report, many of the Senators kicked against the timing of the policy, warning that it might lead to mass revolt in the rural areas across the country.

In his contribution, Senator Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun Central), said that the proposed threshold of N100,000 and N500, 000 for individuals and corporate bodies respectively, was unrealistic. “Laws are made for people and not people made or created for law. If CBN is acting under section 2(d) and 47 of its extant Act to make life difficult for Nigerians through a policy, as representatives of the people, we need to intervene. “Such intervention from us is to make CBN realise that the proposed cash withdrawal limits policy is unrealistic and very injurious and detrimental to the well-being of rural dwellers, many of whom are our constituents.

“Report of this committee recommending the policy to us and by extension, to Nigerians through suggestion of flexibility in implementation, is vague, nebulous and means nothing,” he said. Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central), in his own contribution, the picture painted by the committee in its report on the proposed CBN policy, is nothing but an idea picture of what economy should be, which is far cry from what economy is, in reality as far as Nigeria is concerned. Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa (PDP, Bauchi North), in his contribution, warned that the proposed policy, if not suspended, may trigger revolt from rural dwellers.

He said recommendations made by the Senate Committee on Banking on the policy which were later adopted as resolutions, made no sense to him. Also, while contributing, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), who as a member of the Committee, signed the adopted the report on the proposed policy, equally kicked against it. He said: N100, 000 per week for individuals and N500,000 per week for corporate bodies, are too small. “The N500, 000 per day for individuals and N3 million per day for corporate bodies being implemented in Abia, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, FCT etc., should be sustained across the country for now,” he said. Other Senators who kicked against implementation of the policy as planned from January 9, 2023, were Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South), Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North ), Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North), Ibrahim Hassan Hadeija (APC, Jigawa North East) etc. But Senators Yusuf Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central), Degi Eremienyo (APC, Bayelsa East) Francis Alimikhena (PDP, Edo North), supported it in their separate contributions.

