Cashless Policy: CBN aiding collapse of the informal sector -ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said unless certain measures are put in place before the implementation of the Cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the policy might lead to the collapse of the informal sector.

Murtala Aliyu, Secretary General of the ACF, in a statement made available to Journalists in Kaduna on Friday entitled: “CBN’s Risky Plan Let’s be clear”, said the decision by the CBN, to kick start the long anticipated cashless payments regime in Nigeria with effect from January, if not thought through “will only land us into a bottom less pit.”

ACF said even though the policy is “well justified, perhaps even well intentioned, because cash based economies are notoriously costly, inefficient and prone to attacks by evil people. “The less cash available for criminals as the CBN is trying to achieve, the better for law abiding citizens.

“That said, we do need to remember that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. “CBN officials may have the best of intentions while contemplating this policy but evidently failed to consider the unintended consequences of implementing it in the way they have planned; consequences that may be extremely grave.”

