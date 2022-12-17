arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Cashless Policy: CBN aiding collapse of the informal sector -ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said unless certain measures are put in place before the implementation of the Cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the policy might lead to the collapse of the informal sector.

Murtala Aliyu, Secretary General of the ACF, in a statement made available to Journalists in Kaduna on Friday entitled: “CBN’s Risky Plan Let’s be clear”, said the decision by the CBN, to kick start the long anticipated cashless payments regime in Nigeria with effect from January, if not thought through “will only land us into a bottom  less pit.”

ACF said even though the policy is “well justified, perhaps even well intentioned, because cash based economies are notoriously costly, inefficient and prone to attacks by evil people. “The less cash available for criminals as the CBN is trying to achieve, the better for law abiding citizens.

“That said, we do need to remember that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. “CBN officials may have the best of intentions while contemplating this policy but evidently failed to consider the unintended consequences of implementing it in the way they have planned; consequences that may be extremely grave.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

‘Kill the bastard’, dad of murdered pupil demands justice

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

There was a mild drama at the Kano Police Command as the principal suspect in the killings of five-year-girl, Hanifa Abubakar, was paraded while her Father Abubakar Abdulsalam in tears called for his immediate prosecution. Abdulsalam said while crying, “kill this bastard now, please don’t spare him, please I beg you in the name of […]
News

Senate passes bills establishing orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed a bill to amend the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act to provide for the establishment of two federal orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara and Osun states. The upper chamber also amended the University Teaching Hospitals Act LFN 2004 to provide for the establishment of two Federal University Teaching Hospitals in Akure and […]
News

2023: Anambra strategic for Igbo Presidency –Stakeholders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South East zone have resolved to win the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election for the party, with the view that it would enhance the zone’s agitation for 2023 Presidency. The stakeholders made the resolution at an interactive session of the Anambra State APC governorship aspirants held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica