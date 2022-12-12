News Top Stories

David Cashless Policy: Dickson tackles Senate C’ttee Abuja A former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Seriaki Dickson, has kicked against the proposed cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), arguing that the timing was wrong. Dickson also tackled the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, for not resisting the policy when two Deputy Governors of the apex bank appeared before it on Friday for screening for reappointment. He spoke to journalists in Abuja over the weekend, in reaction to the screening of the Deputy Governor of CBN on Financial System Stability, Mrs Aishat Ahmad and her counterpart on Corporate Services, Edward Lametek Adamu, where the Committee members resolved that the two CBN staff should ‘take a bow and go’, without being rigorously interrogated on the controversial cashless policy. The politician, expressed concerns that the nation’s apex bank was going to implement such a policy when the country was enmeshed in security challenges as well as confronted with the conduct of general elections in 2023. Aishat Ahmad had told the Senate Committee that the policy was introduced in 2012 during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and extended to Abuja and six other states in 2013. Dickson, however, clarified that he was not against the policy but specifically noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government ought to have left the policy for a new administration that would be enthroned next year to thoroughly examine and implement because of the encumbering security challenges and the imminent national polls. His words: “Actually, we are here in national interest; we are not here playing. This country is going through very terrible situations and circumstances. And if at this point in time with the outcry in this country, we have nominees of Mr. President, who have been managing the economy in such a way that people are not satisfied, and we are talking about a screening exercise and people say just ‘take a bow and go’, I think that was not fair enough. “I disagree on record and I want it to be on record. I am not in support of the timing of the introduction of this cashless policy, so-called. This Central Bank Governor and Mr. President have been in office for almost eight years. You can’t be introducing this in the twilight of an administration. “But I have a duty to my conscience, a duty to this country, to make my views known for posterity. I feel that more caution should be exercised by the regulators of our economy, precisely the Central Bank and the other institutions. They should not hurry into the implementation of this policy. There could be more consultation, more examination as to our preparedness. I thought that now that we had the nominees, there should have been more interrogations

 

