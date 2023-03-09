Cashless Policy: ‘Improve on technology before implementation

As the ongoing cash crisis continues with no immediate end in sight, experts have charged the Federal Government to improve on relevant technology applications before the implementation of its cashless policy. They stated that the govenrment would subject the masses to protracted hardship if it continues to enforce the policy while the technology is still below standard. According to them, Nigeria is not ripe technologically to go into high level of cashless economy as practiced in developed countries. Nigerians have been battling with cash crisis since the introduction of the cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria following the redesigning of N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

The apex bank had withdrawn the old notes from circulation, directing the people to embrace cashless transaction. Meanwhile, the online bank transfer and the use of the USSD have been giving customers nightmare as the services have not been forthcoming. The situation has paralised some businesses, while many households have been subjected to hunger.

“In fact, I have not witnessed this kind of situation in my entire life. We have money in the bank, we cannot withdraw. We are hungry, the transfer is not going through. Not everybody selling food is even taking transfer. We are not ripe for the cashless transaction the federal government want us to be doing.

This is not the time,” Afeez Talabi, a resident of Lagos complained to New Telegraph. Another bank customer, who also spoke to New Telegraph on the hardship faced in banking transaction, said the glitches noticed in the money transfer cut across all banks, saying he sent some amounts to four different banks but none was delivered to the recipient for more than 48 hours. “Out of five people who also sent money to my account for their job since three days ago, only one has dropped into my account,” he lamented. Commenting on the situation, the CEO of TechVile, Onasile Adeeko, said the government should have inspected the capacity of the banks in term of their technology to handle the cashless policy before enforcing its implementation.

“This is Nigeria. Our technology is not okay for the level of the cashless policy the Federal Government is enforcing. For those banks, majority of them do not have the technology to implement the policy. The government should have first directed the banks to upgrade their technology before introducing the policy, “ he explained. Another tech expert, Abidemi Salam, noted that there were many areas that are yet to enjoy technology while some areas are also tagged underserved. He said the policy could not work in those areas unless the government made the technology spread to those areas and work perfectly.

“The network has been terrible. We cannot get cash, we still cannot do transfer. What kind of cashless policy are we practicing? Are we truly ready for the policy?” Asafa Fatimah, a bank customer lamented. Meanwhile, the telecommunications service providers that is responsible for the USSD service to the banks said they were not the cause of the current challenges being witnessed by bank customers across the country.

They said nothing was wrong with the USSD service and the network provided to the banks. The Chairman of Association of Licenced Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said the telecoms operators had not ceased their services to the banks, neither have they shut down any application of the banking ecosystem. He quickly stated that the challenges currently faced by bank customers in using USSD had nothing to do with the services rendered to the banks by the telecoms companies, saying the problem wss within the banking sector. According to him, the website of the banks are congested and it has nothing to do with the network or the USSD service.

Like this: Like Loading...