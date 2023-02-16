Cashless Policy: Oshiomhole responsible for violence, destruction in Benin

The Edo State Commissioner for Orientation and Communication, Chris Nehikhare has accused the former governor of the state and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of instigating the protest in Benin City over the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which led to the violence and destruction of property worth millions. Nehikhare speaking to journalists in Benin City to address the protests in some areas of the state, called on security agencies to invite and interrogate Oshiomhole for instigating the protests in a viral video circulated on social media. He said: “I call on security agencies to call Oshiomhole for questioning. “He should be interrogated, arrested, and made to account for his movement in Benin City a few days ago.”

