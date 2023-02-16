Cashless Policy: Oshiomhole responsible for violence, destruction in Benin

The Edo State Commissioner for Orientation and Communication, Chris Nehikhare has accused the former governor of the state and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of instigating the protest in Benin City over the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which led to the violence and destruction of property worth millions. Nehikhare speaking to journalists in Benin City to address the protests in some areas of the state, called on security agencies to invite and interrogate Oshiomhole for instigating the protests in a viral video circulated on social media. He said: “I call on security agencies to call Oshiomhole for questioning. “He should be interrogated, arrested, and made to account for his movement in Benin City a few days ago.”
Related Articles
Large religious gatherings spreading COVID-19, says PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic (PTF) has accused religious organizations of holding large gatherings capable of spreading the virus. The PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments at a briefing yesterday called on state governments to enforce COVID-19 protocols and Non-Pharmaceutical Initiatives. He said: […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’ll make Cote d’ Ivoire ungovernable if…, –Koko
The coalition of opposition forces in Cote d’Ivoire has vowed to make the country ungovernable if President Alassane Quattara contests the forthcoming presidential election and declares himself winner. The coalition has therefore as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prevail on Quattara not to contest the said election, as he was constitutionally […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG’s N-Power programme, largest youth empowerment in sub-Sahara Africa –Dare
Minister Youth and Sport Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, yesterday described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as one which puts the youths on top of its agenda with the N-Power program being one of the largest youth- focused empowerment programmes in the sub-Saharan Africa. The Minister said this at the Ilaji Farm, Hotel and Resorts, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)