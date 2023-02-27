Cashless policy reduced vote selling, buying in Ebonyi – Stakeholders

Some stakeholders in Ebonyi State have commended the cashless policy introduced recently by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying it drastically reduced vote selling and buying, especially during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CBN had, earlier in December, released redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 notes into circulation. The stakeholders commended the policy in separate interviews with NAN yesterday in Abakaliki. Mr Sylvester Madu, a Political analyst, said although the policy had played a significant part during the Feb. 25 elections, he is worried over the suffering of the masses from the policy.

He said the level of vote buying was reduced drastically by the develop- ment. “It is difficult anyway, because we have not gone cashless. But the aim is playing out. It was awesome during Saturday’s poll.

No vote buying or selling,” Madu said. Mr Paul Ejike, a Lawyer, commended INEC for the successful conduct of the elections and called for an improvement, especially in the area of shortage of ballot papers. “Yes, I am happy the nation’s political system is taking shape. We are no longer talking about vote buying.

Of course, it was obvious during the Feb. 25 poll,” Ejike said. Mrs Nkechi Livingstone, a Domestic Observer, also hailed the elections, describing Nigeria’s election process as growing.

“Even though the citizens are experiencing difficulties with the cashless policy, the good aspect is that it actually played a big role during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

