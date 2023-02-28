Business

Cashless Policy: Stanbic IBTC pledegs seamless transactions

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has announced its readiness for seamless financial transactions as the cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) takes effect.

The CBN recently released a new policy on cash-based transactions that attracts a cash handling charge for daily cash transactions above N500,000 for individuals and N3 million for corporate organisations. The new policy aims to increase the adoption of electronic payments and reduce the amount of physical cash circulating in the economy.

The apex bank stated that the policy encouraged a reduction in the cost of banking services, drives financial inclusion, makes monetary policy effective in managing inflation, drives to modernise payment systems, and enables economic growth.

In line with the policy and reducing reliance on cash transactions while promoting financial inclusion by increasing the availability of electronic payment options, Stanbic IBTC Bank invites the public to take advantage of its existing digital solutions and payment platforms that have been tailored to meet the needs of our clients.

These include the enhanced Point of Sale (POS), NQR, Stanbic Payment Gateway Service, Pay with Transfer, Pay with link and much more. Speaking on the policy and its benefits, Omolara Osunsoko, Head, Partnerships, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said the digital evolution in the financial sector had seen increasing changes with a move towards technology- driven delivery channels.

