Cashless policy: Tales of sorrow, tears over increasing bank fraud

Reports of Nigerians, who lost their money to hackers in their trusted banks have raised doubts about the safety of funds kept in supposed safe places. While sorrow and gnashing of teeth have become their lot, concerns mount over how this trend would affect Nigeria’s cashless policy. LADESOPE LADELOKUN, writes on the frustration of victims of electronic banking fraud and how to escape being a victim

In less than a year, Temitope Sessinou has changed bank accounts three times after her entire life savings got emptied in her trusted banks. Only in August last year, she had planned to import goods worth N2.5million after receiving joint donations in the sum of N1.5million from friends and business associates.

She, however, passed out on discovering that her bank account balance read Zero. Hear her: “For quite some time now, I’ve been importing goods into the country and I don’t do this alone because I get donations from business partners. Some contribute as little as N20,000. Someone gave N500,000. I can go on and on. I didn’t know what happened. It’s still like a dream to me. Suddenly, everything vanished from my account and my bank told me they could not do anything about it. I waited! As I speak to you, I still pay back what was stolen from contributors. Do you know after that sad experience, N150,000 was stolen from the same account. This time, someone just bought items worth that amount online and nothing was left for me again. I closed the account, just like I closed the first one. But, after opening another account, like the second account I closed, someone bought recharge card worth N20,000 from my account. I closed the account again. What I do now is to give the account information of trusted friends and my siblings whenever I’m expecting any money I consider huge. But that is even risky,” she told Sunday Telegraph

For Chief Innocent Ogbonna, it was just like a dream when he got multiple alerts of transactions he never made. His entire savings had been cleared by fraudsters in Benin, Edo State, even while he was in Mowe, Ogun State.

“I was in my bedroom when I started getting notifications of withdrawals from my account. I had about N175,000 in my account. They only left N1,000. I reported to my bank but they told me that there was nothing they could do about it. But it was discovered that my money was withdrawn in Benin. The bank, where he withdrew the money was also revealed. I got to know that the man who stole the money had no address and the bank allowed that. A first tier bank for that matter! I wanted to arrest the man but my lawyer advised against such because I would end up spending more money to lodge him in a hotel for a week and engage the services of policemen. I had to let go.”

Distraught defined her visage. Chiamaka Agim could not hold back her frustration and tears in a video uploaded on her Twitter page on January 10, 2023. She narrated how she received three debit alerts of unauthorised transactions from her bank that amounted to N4.039 million on January 9, 2023, leaving N12.900 only as her account balance.

Meanwhile, in a document seen by Sunday Telegraph, Agim was told by the said bank that only N800,500 could be salvaged out of the N4.039 withdrawn from her account without her consent.

Banks are ordinarily seen as secure places to deposit money. But with reports pointing to spiralling cases of fraud in banks, a dampener for many is put on the faith of Nigerians in the banking system.

With tales of how life savings disappeared from supposed safe places, a number of bank customers have been condemned to the chasm of destitution and frustration, owing to the activities of fraudsters.

According to the financial statements of four Nigerian banks -Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First City Monument Bank and Wema Bank – in 2021, N1.77 billion was lost to fraudulent practices perpetrated by fraudsters. However, the 2020 and 2019 Annual Reports of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), revealed that the total amount lost to bank fraud and forgeries stood at N120.79 billion and N204.65 billion respectively.

Meanwhile, stakeholders have questioned the capacity of the NDIC to protect depositors. In stating its mandate on its website, the NDIC wrote: “The Corporation supervises banks, so as to protect depositors; foster monetary stability; promote an effective and efficient payment system; and promote competition and innovation in the banking system.

“Banking supervision is an essential element of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation as it seeks to reduce the potential risk of failure and ensures the unsafe and unsound banking practices do not go unchecked.”

Unlike bank robbers, who need an AK-47 to loot the vault of a bank, some of the weapons for electronic banking fraud are a computer, a software and hardware. According to experts, the failure of banks and regulators to invest in procedures and controls has fuelled virulent attacks by fraudsters on the Nigerian banking system.

Earlier, the Spokesperson for the Police Special Fraud Unit in Ikoyi, Lagos State, SP Eyitayo Johnson, had disclosed how suspected fraudsters transferred N523,337,100 from a customer’s account domiciled in an old generation bank to 18 different accounts in the same bank.

Johnson further stated that the suspects subsequently transferred the money from the 18 accounts into 225 other accounts domiciled in 22 other banks and financial institutions.

According to him, the coordinated cyber-attack was carried out on between April 23, 2022, and April 25, 2022.

“The legal section of the Police Special Fraud Unit in Ikoyi-Lagos, headed by CSP E. A. Jackson, has successfully obtained an order of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, for the preservation/forfeiture/attachment of a net sum of N523,337,100 fraudulently transferred by Internet fraudsters, who hacked a customer’s account domiciled in one of the old-generation banks and posted the funds into 18 different accounts in the same bank before transmitting same to 225 other accounts in 22 banks/financial institutions.”

“In the course of the investigation, the sum of N160,287,071.47 was recovered from different banks; with two suspects arrested, while operatives are following other leads in order to apprehend the remaining members of the syndicate. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Johnson said in a statement.

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) had in 2016, reasoned that the world over had shifted security policy stances to a more cybercentric position, noting that the warfare of banking security had changed from what was conventional to a constantly changing strategy in response to the rapid developments in payment technology.

"The story behind the figures clearly showed that as we move further down the digital path in payments, fraud attempts are bound to increase and the test of our strength as an Industry will be how effec

Godwin Emefiele

tive the collaboration among all stakeholders in warding off this imminent threat to the payments system is, not only domestically but also internationally," it added.

But concerns continue to mount over how the spate of electronic fraud could affect the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless policy, which is an initiative to reduce the amount of physical cash in circulation in order to encourage use of electronic platforms for payment for goods and services, something experts say would help check the flow of black money.

In its 2022 Global Economic Crime and Fraud survey, PricewaterhouseCoopers(PwC) found that the proportion of organisations experiencing fraud remained relatively steady since 2018. However, the survey of 1,296 executives across 53 countries and regions found a rising threat from external perpetrators—bad actors that are quickly growing in strength and effectiveness.

The survey further revealed that nearly 70 per cent of organisations experiencing fraud reported that the most disruptive incident came via an external attack or collusion between external and internal sources. Hackers and organised crime rings are among the most common external perpetrators. Their activities rose substantially in the last two years: 31 per cent of external perpetrator cases were the result of hackers, and 28 per cent by organised crime. Both numbers reflect increases from the 2020 survey.

Top ten scamming countries in the world

In a bid to make quick money, people often resort to unlawful means to acquire wealth. As technology advances, they adopt new techniques to operate fraudulent scams. Scamming, according to Analytics Insight, has become a global problem in recent years, noting that it has become a billion-dollar sector as the E-Commerce industry has grown.

In a report titled, “Top 10 Scamming Countries in the World in 2021”, Analytics Insight listed Nigeria among the top 10 countries notorious for scamming.

According to Analytics Insight, Nigeria employs a single strategy to deceive the

