News Top Stories

Cashless Policy: We won’t be rigid on implementation, says Emefiele

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…gets Buhari’s nod to carry on

Following general reservations on the commencement of cashless policy in the country, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said the government would not be rigid in its imple- mentation. Emefiele, who spoke with journalists in Daura, Katsina State, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, said the policy would be reviewed from time to time to accommodate the concerns raised by the people.

Responding to the concerns raised by the Senate on the cash withdrawal limits, the CBN boss said: “We will be reviewing from time to time how this is working because I cannot say that we are going to be rigid. “But it is not to say that we will reverse, it is not to say that we will change the timing, but whether it is about ticking some amount to be a little bit higher or a little bit lower, and all the rest of them.

“We will do so because we are humans, we want to make sure that we make life good for our people. “We do not want to make life difficult for them. So there is no need for anybody to worry, the Central Bank is monitoring what is happening and I can assure everyone that we are up and alive to our responsibilities and we will do what is right for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Horrific’ destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine -U.S.

Posted on Author Reporter

  If Russia unleashes the forces it has amassed near Ukraine’s border to invade its neighbor, the outcome would be “horrific” and result in significant casualties, the top U.S. military officer said on Friday, comparing this moment to the Cold War. Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the […]
News

2023: No amount of money can buy Nigeria’s presidency, says Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deemphasis the role of money in their quest to secure the ticket but to cooperate with the leadership of the party in choosing a consensus candidate that will be acceptable to the generality of […]
News

Tinubu mourns Lagos APC treasurer, Sumbo Ajose

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) national stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday mourned the demise of the former Lagos APC Treasurer, Mrs. Sumbo Ajose, who died on Wednesday. By her passing, Tinubu said the Lagos APC had lost a treasured member. In an emotional letter to the family of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica