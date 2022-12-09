Cashless Policy: We won’t be rigid on implementation, says Emefiele

…gets Buhari’s nod to carry on

Following general reservations on the commencement of cashless policy in the country, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said the government would not be rigid in its imple- mentation. Emefiele, who spoke with journalists in Daura, Katsina State, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, said the policy would be reviewed from time to time to accommodate the concerns raised by the people.

Responding to the concerns raised by the Senate on the cash withdrawal limits, the CBN boss said: “We will be reviewing from time to time how this is working because I cannot say that we are going to be rigid. “But it is not to say that we will reverse, it is not to say that we will change the timing, but whether it is about ticking some amount to be a little bit higher or a little bit lower, and all the rest of them.

“We will do so because we are humans, we want to make sure that we make life good for our people. “We do not want to make life difficult for them. So there is no need for anybody to worry, the Central Bank is monitoring what is happening and I can assure everyone that we are up and alive to our responsibilities and we will do what is right for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

