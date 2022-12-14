Cashless Policy: When Dickson stood alone in opposition

CHUKWU DAVID captures Senator Seriake Dickson’s disagreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions on the proposed cashless policy

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on October 26, announced that new Naira notes would be introduced to replace the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes currently in circulation. He said the redesign will take effect from December 15, while the old notes will cease to be legal tenders from January 31, 2023.

Since the announcement was made by the governor of the apex bank, the news has elicited mixed reactions from different segments of Nigerian public. While some see it as a right step in the right direction, others have vehemently opposed the initiative, lamenting that it will aggravate the suffering of Nigerians.

However, Senator Dickson (PDP Bayelsa West), who expressed concerns over the initiative and urgent move towards its implementation, clarified that he was not particularly against the policy but rather against the timing of its implementation, considering the security challenges troubling the country at the moment as well as the general election that will hold next year.

The CBN had tried to allay the fears of Nigerians on the possible harmful effects of the cashless policy, especially with the proposed limited cash withdrawal of N100,000 and N500, 000 per week, for individuals and corporate bodies, respectively.

This was as the apex bank also succeeded in convincing the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions on the need to implement the policy now, with an assurance that some of the concerns being raised by Nigerians would be effectively addressed to mitigate the inherent negative effects on citizens. Responding to question by senators on the policy, the Deputy Governor of CBN on Financial System Stability, Mrs. Aishat Ahmad, reminded the lawmakers that the policy was first introduced in 2012, during the Good luck Jonathan administration, with Lagos used as pilot case and extended to Abuja and six other states in 2013. Ahmad, who was recently nominated for re-appointment, made the disclosure during her screening alongside her counterpart in charge of Corporate Services, Edward Lametek Adamu, by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

She argued that the cashless policy being proposed for full implementation by the CBN was not new, noting that it was first introduced in 2012, with Lagos State being used as pilot case, with Abuja and six other States in 2013. Adamu explained that though full implementation of the policy had not been carried out by the CBN since then, its introduction then, had brought a lot of transformation in the banking and payment systems.

She said: “I am happy for the opportunity given to make presentations on planned N100,000 withdrawal limit for individuals and N500,000 for corporate bodies per week , beginning from January 9, 2023, in line with cashless policy introduced in 2012. “Based on information available to CBN,the time for full implementation of the policy with proposed limit on cash withdrawals per week is now. Required infrastructure for its implementation in terms of financial access point system, mobile money, e-Naira etc, are available across the 774 local government councils in the country.

“All fears and worries being expressed by Nigerians on the planned limited cash withdrawal policy are seriously being taken care of as nobody or section of Nigerians, will be left out.” After her presentation, the committee chaired by Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), asked the two nominees to “take a bow and go’’ as moved by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and seconded by Senator Danjuma Goje. However, not satisfied with the position of the urgency with which the Federal Government was for its implementation and the failure of the Senate to seriously put the two nominees to task, Senator Dickson, kicked against the proposed policy, arguing that the timing was wrong. Dickson also tackled the Senate committee for not resisting the decision of the executive arm of government to implement the policy now instead of giving a space of time so that the next Government would consider and implement later.

The politician, expressed concerns that the nation’s apex bank was going to implement such policy when the country was enmeshed in security challenges as well as confronted with the conduct of general elections in 2023. Dickson however, told journalists in Abuja that he was not against the policy but specifically noted that the outgoing All Progressives Congress (APC) government ought to have left the policy for a new administration that would be enthroned next year to thoroughly examine and impleomy ment because of the encumbering security challenges and the imminent national polls.

His words: “Actually, we are here in national interest; we are not here playing. This country is going through very terrible situations and circumstances. And if at this point in time with the outcry in this country, we have nominees of Mr. President, who have been managing the economy in such a way that people are not satisfied, and we are talking about a screening exercise and people say just ‘take a bow and go’, I think that was not fair enough. “I disagree on record and I want it to be on record. I am not in support of the timing of the introduction of this cashless policy, so-called.

This Central Bank governor and Mr. President have been in office for almost eight years. You can’t be introducing this at the twilight of an administration. I think these are fundamental issues in my view in national interest that should be left for the next administration.

“It can be introduced and we can debate it but not to rush this country to this cashless policy when you have a national outcry; I think we have to re-examine this and the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, which I am a member should have more deliberately questioned the CBN nominees on the policy and the readiness of our institutions, the readiness of our economy; the readiness of all the local people who are doing small businesses, who are unbanked. “And then, introducing this at a time we are preparing for national elections, at a time when we have serious national security challenges, I think that this policy needed more interrogation by this committee, which I am a part and unfortunately, the chairman ruled that they should ‘take a bow and go’.

“But I have a duty to my conscience, a duty to this country, to make my views known for posterity. I feel that more caution should be exercised by the regulators of our economy precisely the Central Bank and the other institutions. They should not hurry into the implementation of this policy. There could be more consultation, more examination as to our preparedness. I thought that now that we have the nominees, there should have been more interrogations. “We are dealing with security issues; and we believe that our security forces are working hard. Now, we have a national election and for the first time we are going to use Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and with all that are associated with it. As we speak, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices are being attacked. We have serious national issues to address in my view, and this, to me is not the best time to introduce this policy with finality, though I understand with some flexibility.

“But my view is that this is not the time to implement it. We can introduce the policy but not the implementation. It’s too fundamental. I think the next administration should fine-tune and examine it. That’s the point am trying to make.” Speaking on the fact that the policy was introduced in 2012 but the CBN halted its implementation three times; the lawmaker said that the development buttressed the fears being expressed by many Nigerians, which he also stressed in his opposition to instant implementation of the policy.

He said: “Now, if the CBN in seven years has had time in the last almost ten years to implement it or roll it out nationally, but has for some reasons had to pull it back three times, then that goes to buttress the fears some of us are expressing, that because we have a national election coming up, because we have not sufficiently dealt with other challenges of insecurity for example, for now, I think all attention for example, security agencies, CBN, the political leadership and everybody should be geared towards ensuring the conduct of free and fair elections, the outcome of which should be acceptable to Nigerians; an election that should not be based on tribe and religion; an election that should not polarise our already divided country further.

“These are some of the things that are agitating the minds of some of us who mean well for the country. And this therefore, is not the time, in my view, to rush into the implementation of a policy that the CBN Deputy Governor has admitted that the apex bank had cause to shift three times. And if in ten years of muting a policy, you have had cause to shift its implementation three times, then you think that the best time to introduce it and implement it with finality is when you are preparing for a general election; when you have a nation that is battling with security challenges; when citizens are already hungry and angry? There is too much anger and division in the land, and I feel in the national interest, this is not the best time to implement it. “For me, the policy makes sense.

We are not opposed to the policy; let’s be clear about it. We are talking of fine-tuning our various systems before implementation. We are talking of sufficiently preparing the Nigerian public before implementation. And I was thinking that our Committee should have interrogated the CBN properly, which we did not. The Chairman has ruled; he has the gavel but I have also expressed my views for posterity.”

