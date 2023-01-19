Cashless transaction goes louder with NFIU’s amplification

Started over 10 years ago by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the cashless transaction policy is set to be fully entrenched across MDAs and the three tiers of government by March. The policy back-up coming from Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) is a huge boost to its success. Abdulwahab Isa reports

The battle to enthrone cashless transaction across all spheres of the country’s economy is not a lone fight of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN). Initiated by the CBN, nonetheless, the policy is an all-inclusive crusade. Key stakeholders in the finance sector, without compulsion, willingly enlist in support of its realisation. However, a few persons irredeemably won’t let go of cash based transactions, not with numerous discomfort, disadvantages it fosters. Weeks ago, January 6 ,2023, cashless transaction quest got a huge boost from an equally important agency of the government: the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NIFU). Without mincing words, NFIU declared that effective March 31, 2023, all MDAs, three tiers of government must henceforth key into cashless transaction. No more less! Non-compliance or breach of an aspect of the policy, the finance intelligence says, will see to offender’s prosecution.

From cash to cashless

Nigeria’s journey to cashless economy is a decade old journey. The CBN had begun the process way back 2012 as part of financial inclusion package. In collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and other payment industry players, the CBN has been working for enthronement of the enhanced payment systems. The introduction of KYC (Know Your Customer) was first designed by CBN to verify customers’ identity. This was followed by the introduction of NIBSS’ Instant Payment (NIP) platform to recreates the way Nigerians pay for goods and services at all levels. NIP broadens options available for payments.

Bank Verification Number

BVN is another CBN’s strategy developed to harmonise the financial sector, improve banking operations; enhance credit advancement to bank customers and also encourage financial inclusion. The BVN confers strict identity to individual bank customers. It not only checks rampant incidences of fraud in the banking sector, BVN reduces cases of loan defaulters. The introduction of Automated Money Machine (ATM) across the country both off and on-site banks is another CBN move towards a hitch free implementation of cashless economy. The rapid revolution in technology; introduction of smartphones, internet enabled devices and tablets, over time, increased the scope of cashless transactions in the economy. Today, the use electronic payment transfer, the use of bank app to effect financial transactions from any location, substantial improvement in channels/ internet, mobile banking, USSD, PSBS, Mobile POS, introduction of eNaira, licensing of over 1.4 million agents across the country by apex were all geared towards final take off of cashless economy. Given the impressive and steady progress recorded in cashless transaction policy over the last decade, the CBN took the implementation a notch higher. Effective January 9, 2023, CBN pegged maximum weekly limit for cash withdrawals across all channels by individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000.00 and N5 million, respectively. The cashless transaction will be further deepened with formal take off of National Domestic Card. The CBN said national.domestic card scheme would be an important game changer for financial inclusion in Nigeria.

NFIU boosts policy

The NFIU is the central national agency of the government responsible for disclosures of financial information concerning suspected proceeds of crime and potential financing of terrorism required for national legislation or regulation. In a strategic alliance with CBN’s cashless policy, the agency has announced total ban on cash withdrawal across Federal Government agencies or parastatals as well as state and local governments. The decision to effect total ban on all cash withdrawal effective March 1, 2023, according to NFIU, is in line with full transition of Nigeria into cashless economy led by the CBN.

The agency’s Managing Director/ CEO, Mr. Modibbo Haman Tukur, at a recent press briefing in Abuja, vowed that, any government official who withdraws cash from public account effective from March 1, risked investigation and prosecution. Tukur said the decision was necessary to arrest the rate by which monies were taken out of public accounts without recourse to the money laundering laws and sometimes the withdrawals are for.corruption purposes. According to him, despite the introduction of the cash withdrawal limits in the country, state governments withdrew a total of N701 billion cash above the N225 billion withdrawn by the Federal government and N156 billion withdrawn by the local governments in the country between 2015 to date. He said the NFIU had told banks and government agencies at all levels to move fully into online, as all transactions involving public money must be routed through the banks for the purpose of accountability and transparency. “As far as we are concerned, Nigeria will become a full noncash economy by March 1 this year. As a consequence, any government official that withdraws even one naira cash from any public account from March 1 will be investigated and prosecuted in collaboration with relevant agencies like EFCC and ICPC. “This is not reversible as we are only enforcing the law,” he added. He said only Nigerian President was vested with power to grant any waiver to authorise cash withdrawal. He directed federal, state and local governments in the country to put necessary measures in place to ensure the smooth operationalization of the new policy. “With the implementation of this guideline, Nigeria has been taken into a non-cash economy with effect from March 1, 2023. “Most cash withdrawals from public accounts are in excess of N5 million and N10 million, respectively, which are prohibited and liable to imprisonment upon conviction. “The breach of this particular provision became so rampant because there are heavy withdrawals of cash from public accounts necessitated by inflation and changes in the economy, and also due to payment for overseas travel in terms of estacode and other overseas allowances,” he said.

Penalty against policy violation

By the new law of NFIU, any individual or corporate body that violates the provisions of guidelines (Section 2 of MLPPA, 2022, Section 13 of MLPPA, 2022, NFIU Act, 2018 and Section 26 of POCA, 2022) will be liable to necessary prosecution and penalties from the effective said date. Specifically, Tukur said Section 19 of the MLPPA, 2022 imposes a fine of at least N10 million or imprisonment for a term of at least three years (or both), in the case of individuals; and a fine of N25 Million in the case of a body corporate. He noted that cash withdrawals from public accounts would be treated as a money laundering offence. Importantly, the guidelines stipulate that, any public officer or any citizen who comes into contact with the provisions of these guidelines with its attendant principles shall as a matter of obligation promote the implementation and success of the guidelines.

Last line

Given the level of progress that has been recorded in the last 10 years in the quest to enthrone cashless transaction in the economy, its total implementation is expected to curb high level of corruption, money laundering and cash payment as ransom to bandits.

