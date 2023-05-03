Cashless Transactions: 504,572 PoS terminals still inactive

Despite the perceived rise in cashless transactions across the country purportedly aided by the use of Point of Sales (PoS) machines, about 504,572 PoS terminals were still inactive as of March, this year.

This was revealed in the latest electronic data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), indicating that 21.7 per cent of the total registered terminals are either not deployed by merchants or not being used by operators. Out of the 2.329 million registered PoS terminals as of December, 2022, till March, 2023, the total active PoS terminals was pegged at 1,824,428. The figure indicated that 776,089 new PoS terminals were deployed between March, last year, and the corresponding month in 2023.

The PoS terminals have been useful in driving the cashless economy. It in- creased electronic transactions between January and March, this year due to the cash crisis occasioned by the new monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as people were forced to embrace online transactions.

According to the NIBSS data, the 1.8 million PoS terminals in operation by March represents a 75 per cent increase year on year when compared with the number of deployed terminals in the same period in 2023, which was 1.04 million. The data also indicated that the value of transactions over the PoS terminals increased to N1.1 trillion in March, this year, which is the highest monthly record on the PoS terminal platform.

This is, however, still low- er than the total registered terminals. According to the NIBSS data, a total of 2.329 million PoS machines had been registered across the country as of December 2022, which shows that a total of 504,572 terminals are either yet to be deployed or have become inactive. Reacting to the situation, some merchants who commented on Twitter said there was no incentive for the operators.

“You won’t blame the merchants when the banks are greedy. They will tell the merchants not to process transactions sometimes below N500 or N1000 just for them to clean out faster and now with the stamp duty thing, there’s a whole lot of confusion out there.

“Most of the merchants don’t understand the requirements. Some are billing customers N50 on every N1000; e.g, N5000 transaction they collect N250 stamp duty charge which is wrong. The banks are not helping to clarify more on this. I don taya sef,” Temitayo@bigtt76 commented.

“Not just the merchants, so many people have stopped paying bills with pos. After they charged me the first 50 naira I stop using pos, I Dey carry my money for pocket,” Chimerem @chimerem also commented. Meanwhile, the value of transactions over PoS terminals in Nigeria jumped to N1.1 trillion in March this year. This came as the highest monthly record of transactions on the platform as more Nigerians are forced to go cashless due to the scarcity of cash.

Year on year, the March figure shows a 60 per cent in- crease when compared with the N718.5 billion recorded in the same month last year. Similarly, the volume of transactions on PoS also rose to 177.9 million in the month under review.