Casting down principalities!

Finally, President Muhammadu Buhari woke up from slumber, bowed to popular sentiments and summoned enough courage to cast down some principalities in Nigeria. I always knew that Buhari (like Papilo) would make us proud one day.

He had always shown promise that he will one day (in the not-too-distant future) acquit himself well as a great president. Take this action as a sign of things to come and that better days are ahead.

When a general wakes up from sleep, the bugle call may sound. The names of the cast-down principalities read like deities: General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Defense Staff; Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff. For years Nigerians have been trying to cast and bind these principalities but they appeared to have too much roots to be uprooted merely by popular wish.

It appears the roots have dried up, somewhat, and the deed is now done. How are the mighty fallen? Tell it not in Abuja, publish it not in the bush paths of Sambisa forest, lest our soldiers rejoice, and Boko Haram wail in sadness. These men all remind me of the famous nursery rhyme Grand Old Duke of York. You may not have heard the rhyme before, so here it is in all its wisdom and glory:

Oh, the grand old Duke of York,

He had ten thousand men;

He marched them up to the top of the hill,

And he marched them down again.

When they were up, they were up,

And when they were down, they were down,

And when they were only halfway up,

They were neither up nor down.

The grand old Duke of York was Federick Augustus Hanover who had ten thousand soldiers under him. Like they say in the military, there are no bad soldiers only bad officers. Augustus was not the best of soldiers. The son of King George III, he was the only scion of the man who showed any kind of promise.

Though he is reputed to have founded the prestigious military college, Sandhurst College, he had a disastrous record on the battlefield. Most notably the poem is about the ignominious defeat of the British and Austrian armies under the leadership of the Duke of York at Tourcoing in Flanders in May 1794.

No one thought the incompetent duke would lose to outnumbered revolutionary rabble of dissidents who just guillotined their king. But he did. Just as no one thought that this Nigerian grand old “Dukes of York” would lose so ignominiously against Boko Haram and herdsmen.

They all had their “ten thousand men” and kept marching them up and down Nigeria – hitting at soft targets like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other such fringe confused groups – and they avoided confronting the more deadly groups like Boko Haram and herdsmen.

Under them we had “Operation Python Dance,” “Operation Crocodile Smile,” “Operation Crocodile Smile 2,” etc. all targeted at unarmed groups of Nigerians. None of these operations achieved anything more than a Boy’s Scout hunt for rabbits would achieve for a community. Soldiering became a game of branding not security, and labels replaced action. Security became a factory for the manufacturing of excuses.

Tukur Buratai, whose name should remind someone else besides myself of the character “Tuco Benedicto Pacífico Juan María Ramírez” in the spaghetti western, “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” was the main Duke of York. #He may have shared Tuco’s philosophy too. Tuco remarked in the film, “If you work for a living, why do you kill yourself working?”

By this Tuco was urging people to work smart and not get too zealous or serious over what you do. You may think that these men never wanted to kill themselves working for Nigeria, but that is not the opinion of the president who allowed them to stay in office several years longer than necessary. Buhari thanked them for their overwhelming achievements “in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our country” and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Buhari is right, they achieved a lot for their country – they always patronized Nigerian drycleaners, bought from the Nigerian market and built houses in Nigeria. There are some new guys on the block.

Major General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defense Staff; Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A. Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal I. O. Amao, Chief of the Air Staff. Whether these will become principalities, no one can tell. But if they do not shut down the channels of excuses and close down the excuse factories, we may have exchanged some principalities for another set of principalities. Which would be nothing more than motion without movement.

