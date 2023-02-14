Casualties, blames, over Abuja building collapse

A fortnight ago, a twostorey building collapsed in Gwarimpa District of the Federal Capital Territory, throwing up several issues. CALEB ONWE reports

The building was under construction when it suddenly collapsed, burying beneath the rubbles, several able bodied men who were working at the site. Curiously, it was learnt that the construction work had been under the supervision of the Federal Housing Authority ( FHA) and its officials. Inside Abuja gathered that the trapped victims were engaged in several technical works at different floors of the building before it bowed to the pressures of the additional floor that was reportedly placed on the original architectural plan. Obviously, none of the victims could have been there on that fateful day, just for the fun of being in a construction site. They were actually driven by different needs as both skilled and unskilled labourers were seeking to make ends meet. Like in many construction sites, especially those where manual labour is the only option, the workers work out their energies for a pay as low, as N2000 and N3, 500 per day.

Victims

For Joshua Jonathan and his brother, they were driven by acute hunger and other pressing financial needs. It made them ignore the intuitive feelings they had about the site the previous day. The younger Jonathan who was engaged as a skilled labourer, appeared to have had a premonition about the unfortunate incident that would have terminated his life . According to him, he had tried to persuade his brother that they should quit the site as it was not yielding the desire income. However, he could not convince his brother on the matter. The elder one insisted they remain on the site to get whatever succour they could get, just to meet their immediate needs. Unfortunately, the two brothers were among the workers that were buried beneath the rubble, after the ill-fated building crashed. Still looking very traumatized after they were exhumed from the collapsed building by the rescue workers, they were so grateful to have been saved from death. ” Thank God for life, thank God for life ” they chorused repeatedly. Recalling what happened before they found themselves trapped for almost three hours, Jonathan with a shaky voice and trembling limbs said: ” I was talking with one of my brothers when the building fell”. Since they were lucky not to have sustained injuries, both of them were not taken to the hospital. They were examined by the medical team at the site and certified good to go home. Inside Abuja observed that many others were not as lucky. They sustained various degreesof injuriesandweretakentothehospital. One other survivors, a middle aged man who was too traumatized to organise his thoughts, simply said he came to the site to look for his daily bread. The survivor who was not interested in telling anybody his name, also noted that he was going home to treat his minor bruises and also celebrate his narrow escape from death.

Ministerial anger

A few days after the incident, the Minister, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello ordered the arrest of the officials of the Federal Housing Authority ( FHA) who were directly involved in the construction. The minister said he ordered their arrest because preliminary investigation showed that they compromised standards. Other suspects also ordered to be arrested included the property developer and the supervising engineer of the ill- fated building. Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, ( AMMC), Umar Shuaibu disclosed that the minister had directed the relevant security agencies to immediately fish out the affected officers and charge them to court for manslaughter.

Review of policies

Shuaibu also disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) will review all land allocations given to FHA for mass housing, as it has constantly failed to adhere to standard regulations. He said: “Accordingly, the entire Gwarinpa Estate, occupying the Gwarinpa II, Wupa and Bunkoro Districts of the Phase III of the City development, was allocated to the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) by the FCT Administration, to provide essentially houses and attendant services to the citizens. They are to develop, control and monitor, to ensure strict compliance with the Abuja Master Plan, using the Land Use plan as provided by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as a guide. However, this incident is suggesting that there are flagrant violations in the development guidelines of the Wupa and Bunkoro District as developed and controlled by the FHA. “Our preliminary findings suggests that there were breaches in the location, the building plan approval, the control and the monitoring of the development by the FHA, with glaring criminal tendencies by the developer, and or his representative during the construction activities. Also revealed was the glaring incapacity of the FHA to handle development control in Abuja and shoulder the responsibility of sensitive operations of these nature in cases of emergencies. “The Gwarinpa Estate is only a fraction of what constitutes the entire Federal Capital City adequately managed by the FCT Administration, however, many of these unfortunate incidences were witnessed there in the past. Hence, the FCTA’s resolve to revisit that mandate ceded, in granting development permit and control to the FHA in the Gwarinpa Estate.”

Compensation plans

However, there are indications that the order to arrest the suspected culprits in the whole saga may have been abandoned. Inside Abuja gathered that there was a joint meeting between officials of the Federal Housing Authority and FCTA, where a compensation plan was proposed for the victims. Inside ABUJA sighted a resolution purportedly from the meeting and it read as follows: “The FCT Minister and the FHA Chairman both regretted the loss of lives and commiserated with the families of the deceased while directing that a compensation plan be prepared for them. “The meeting resolved that the investigation by the technical team is also aimed at strengthening the internal working mechanism of both agencies and that all those found culpable in the building collapse will face appropriate punishment commiserate with the crime committed. “The FCT Minister announced that in line with FCTA policy, the allocation of the collapsed building be revoked”.

