Catering firm marks 10th anniversary, reaffirms customer satisfaction

Dandies, one of the most sought-after catering enterprises in Lagos, recently marked its 10th anniversary of efficient and value service delivery across the country, with a renewed commitment to sustaining its quality standard for clients and customers’ satisfaction, as it expands its scope of operation. With a wide range of offerings spanning full catering services for corporate, weddings and social events, Dandies has over the years gained a reputation for supplying well prepared, nutritious, excellent and healthy meals that surpasses customer’s expectations, an unparalleled move towards carving a niche for itself in the catering services sector. The cutting-edge business enterprise has since its inception in 2012, adopted the use of up-to-date techniques and skilled personnel in keeping to its vision of being the most desirable catering company with onetime delivery, continuous ground-breaking professional development, coupled with modern trends that have kept it on top-ofmind recall by clients.

