Catholic, Anglican ‘soldiers’ parley over insecurity, COVID-19 pandemic

The councils of Knights of the Catholic and Anglican Communion, christened, Soldiers of Christ’, have converged on Delta State for their joint delegate conferences on spiritual warfare.

The Anglican Knights of the Order of St. Christopher met in Ughelli Diocese of the state to host their 22nd Joint Delegates Conference, while their Catholic counterpart – the Knights of the Order of St. Mulumba, Nigeria, led by their Supreme Knight, Sir Diamond Ovueraye, said they were in the state for the 41st annual convention with the theme; “The Church and the Challenges of COVID-19 Pandemic, Peace and Security- Panacea for Sustainable Development”.

Sir Ovueraye said issues of poverty, insecurity, unemployment and senseless killing of innocent citizens are some of the areas where intensive prayers would be offered to God to heal the wounds in the country. He pointed out that Nigerians should look up to God for answers to their problems, even as they take their destiny in their hands. He said the #ENDSARS protest was as a result of bad governance and insensitivity on the part of elected and appointed officers.

