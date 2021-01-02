Metro & Crime

Catholic Bishop kidnapped in Imo regains freedom

The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Catholic archdiocese in Imo State, Moses Chikwe, has been freed by his abductors.
He was said to have been kidnapped on December 27, alongside his driver, at a location not far from his residence in Owerri, the Imo capital.
Days after he was kidnapped, there were reports that he had been killed.
However, Nnaemeka Njezi, the diocesan assistant secretary, in a statement, had denied the claim, and asked for prayers to ensure the safe return of the cleric.
“His Grace, Most Rev Anthony J.V. Obinna, Archbishop of Owerri, hereby requests all Christ’s faithful and people of goodwill at large to disregard the purported news feed on the killing of the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe,” Njezi had said.
“This information is unconfirmed, misleading and does not come from the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri. We continue to appeal that all join the Archbishop in prayers for the release of Bishop Chikwe and Mr. Nduduisi Robert, his driver.”
As of Thursday, the church had said the kidnappers were “yet to make any contact with the archdiocese”.
However, on Friday night, the archdiocese confirmed that the bishop and his driver had been rescued alive.
“The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, with his driver, Mr. Ndubuisi Robert, has been released from their abductors unhurt and without ransom. More details to come. To GOD be the glory,” a post on the Facebook page of the archdiocese reads.

