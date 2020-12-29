Catholic bishop kidnapped in Imo

Gunmen have abducted Moses Chikwe, the auxiliary bishop of Owerri Catholic archdiocese in Imo state.

Chikwe was said to have been kidnapped in Owerri on Sunday night.

According to online newspaper, TheCable, he was whisked away alongside his driver on Sunday night at a location not far from his residence in the state capital.

His car and official regalia were later found at the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral, also in Owerri.

The state police command confirmed the abduction but did not give further details about the incident.

Orlando Ikeokwu, the command spokesman, said efforts are in progress to rescue the bishop and arrest the kidnappers.

‘The Commissioner of Police has activated the Command’s Quick Intervention Team (QUIT) and the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU), to move into the matter with a view to rescue the Bishop and possibly arrest the hoodlums,” he said in a terse statement.

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria also confirmed the abduction in a statement by Zacharia Sanjumi, its secretary general.

Victor Obinna, archbishop of the diocese, was quoted as calling for prayers for the safe return of the cleric.

