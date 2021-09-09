Catholic Bishop of Shendam diocese donates wheelchairs to physically challenged persons

The Catholic Bishop of Shendam, Most Rev. Dr Philip Davou Dung has donated 15 wheelchairs to physically challenged persons in the diocese to enhance their mobility.

The Bishop, while presented the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries at the Divine Mercy Catholic Hospital Luuwokur Total Shendam, said the gesture was to ameliorate the plight of the beneficiaries as part of the church’s work of charity and commitment to better the lives of the physically challenged in the diocese and to give them a sense of belonging.

He appreciated the intercessory role of blessed Mother Mary as we celebrate her birthday and he advised the beneficiaries not to be discouraged by their physical challenges but be focused and determined to achieve their goals in life.

The Sister in charge of Divine Mercy Hospital, Sr Bernadette Duru OP, in her remarks, lauded the bishop for putting smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries and prayed God to continue to bless the diocese of Shendam.

Also Speaking the JDPC Coodinator, Rev Fr Silvanus Ali, said since the inception of the diocese, the church had worked with several partners at the state, national and global levels toward the inclusion of people with disabilities in its programmes, that the Muslims and other Christian denominations have always enjoyed the generosity of the Catholic Church.

The representative of the CAN Chairman Shendam Local Government, Mr Mathias Dajan thanked the church in Shendam for the kind gesture

