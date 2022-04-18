Catholic bishop preaches love at Easter

Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Most Rev. David Ajang, has called on Nigerians to shun all forms of differences and love one another to ensure peace and development of the country.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen yesterday shortly after celebrating the 2022 Easter mass at the St. Williams Catholic Cathedral Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. Bishop Ajang blamed the nation’s woes on lack of patriotism on both leaders and the led and called on them to change their attitude for the better.

He argued that both leaders and the followers must play their roles to change the narrative to ensure a peaceful and a better society.

He said: “The leaders must be more serious, placing the love for the people and the country above the love for themselves and do everything within their power to effect the desired change.

“Followers on their parts must give up selfishness and promote the Nigerian identity rather than promoting individual’s tribes and religion.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...