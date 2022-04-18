News

Catholic bishop preaches love at Easter

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Most Rev. David Ajang, has called on Nigerians to shun all forms of differences and love one another to ensure peace and development of the country.

 

He made the call in an interview with newsmen yesterday shortly after celebrating the 2022 Easter mass at the St. Williams Catholic Cathedral Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. Bishop Ajang blamed the nation’s woes on lack of patriotism on both leaders and the led and called on them to change their attitude for the better.

 

He argued that both leaders and the followers must play their roles to change the narrative to ensure a peaceful and a better society.

He said: “The leaders must be more serious, placing the love for the people and the country above the love for themselves and do everything within their power to effect the desired change.

 

“Followers on their parts must give up selfishness and promote the Nigerian identity rather than promoting individual’s tribes and religion.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa sets up committee to review workers’ grade level

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has inaugurated a 31-member committee to review the grade levels and steps of local government and primary school staff in accordance with extant public service rules. Performing the inauguration ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Yenagoa, the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the review would […]
News

Ogun launches digitalised case mgt, scheduling system for judges

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday launched the case management and scheduling system, an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) tool for judges to aid quick dispensation of justice. Abiodun launched the platform in conjunction with the US Embassy at the Judicial Complex in Abeokuta. The governor described the system as a significant first step towards […]
News

Senate raises the alarm over looming environmental danger

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, raised an alarm over looming environment hazards, threatening the lives of the citizenry in some parts of the country. This was as the apex legislative assembly urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, review upward the budget estimate to the MinisFormer Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica