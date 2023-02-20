News Top Stories

Catholic Bishops ask voters to choose competent, transparent leaders

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on eligible voters to elect leaders capable of governing the nation in the interest of the people.

The bishops, who gave the admonition ahead of the election holding on Saturday, said the 2023 polls provide Nigerians another opportunity in the nation’s democratic history to “reject evil, greater or lesser, and wisely choose good and capable candidates at all levels.”

The bishops gave the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the first plenary meeting of the CBCN held at the CSN Resource Centre, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, in Abuja.

The communiqué titled: “Citizens Participation in Good Governance in Nigeria,” was signed by the President, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and Secretary, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, OSA, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend by Most Rev. Felix  Ajakaye, Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese.

The clergymen said: “Our votes are precious; we must use them well, encouraging all eligible citizens to come out en masse to vote for God-fearing, honest, vibrant and transparent leaders for a better Nigeria.

“We urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its officials to ensure that their conduct in the entire electoral process is transparent, honest and beyond reproach. “We continue to enjoin the Commission to make sure that the newly adopted technologies for accreditation, transmission and collation are transparently and sincerely deployed and not manipulated to give false results.”

The communiqué said the media have a crucial role to play in entrenching good and democratic governance, by providing the necessary information that empowers the citizens not only to engage the political class in debates on the issues that affect their lives, but also, to exercise their democratic choices and informed decisions about public issues.

On the nation’s challenging economy and its effects on the citizens, the bishops urged the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to immediately increase the circulation of new naira notes and implement adequate monetary and other relevant policies that will reduce the suffering and hardship experienced by the people.

The bishops noted that the economy has continued to make life difficult and hard for the people, as the value of the naira continues to decline, the high cost of goods and services, including food items, continues to soar.

The bishops also called on the government to continue to stand up to their primary responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians. “We enjoin all to strengthen security measures in their homes and institutions. We call on all Nigerians to be law-abiding and vigilant and to shun all forms of violence and criminality.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: FG offers states $2.5m for tax relief on individuals, businesses

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

  The Federal Government has promised $2.5 million grant to state government that will implement tax compliance relief programme for individual taxpayers and businesses to mitigate the COVID-19 impact. This is part of the plans by the government to reboot the economy following the after effects of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in […]
News

Media Attacks against Military Irresponsible, Handiwork of State Enemies -CSOs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… Insists Days of Insurgents Numbered The Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development (CCSPSND) has decried the rate of media criticism against the military saying it smacks of patriotism sponsored by enemies of the state. The CCSPSND position is coming days after a group, Peace and conflict Resolution initiative and Alliance […]
News

Checkmate future attacks with vigilantes, Akeredolu tells LG chairmen

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has urged the chairmen of the state’s 18 local government councils to set up community security guards, also known as vigilantes, in their council areas to prevent future attacks. According to the governor, who said the move will not only improve security at the grassroots level, the state Security Network […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica