Catholic Bishops ask voters to choose competent, transparent leaders

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on eligible voters to elect leaders capable of governing the nation in the interest of the people.

The bishops, who gave the admonition ahead of the election holding on Saturday, said the 2023 polls provide Nigerians another opportunity in the nation’s democratic history to “reject evil, greater or lesser, and wisely choose good and capable candidates at all levels.”

The bishops gave the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the first plenary meeting of the CBCN held at the CSN Resource Centre, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, in Abuja.

The communiqué titled: “Citizens Participation in Good Governance in Nigeria,” was signed by the President, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and Secretary, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, OSA, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend by Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese.

The clergymen said: “Our votes are precious; we must use them well, encouraging all eligible citizens to come out en masse to vote for God-fearing, honest, vibrant and transparent leaders for a better Nigeria.

“We urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its officials to ensure that their conduct in the entire electoral process is transparent, honest and beyond reproach. “We continue to enjoin the Commission to make sure that the newly adopted technologies for accreditation, transmission and collation are transparently and sincerely deployed and not manipulated to give false results.”

The communiqué said the media have a crucial role to play in entrenching good and democratic governance, by providing the necessary information that empowers the citizens not only to engage the political class in debates on the issues that affect their lives, but also, to exercise their democratic choices and informed decisions about public issues.

On the nation’s challenging economy and its effects on the citizens, the bishops urged the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to immediately increase the circulation of new naira notes and implement adequate monetary and other relevant policies that will reduce the suffering and hardship experienced by the people.

The bishops noted that the economy has continued to make life difficult and hard for the people, as the value of the naira continues to decline, the high cost of goods and services, including food items, continues to soar.

The bishops also called on the government to continue to stand up to their primary responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians. “We enjoin all to strengthen security measures in their homes and institutions. We call on all Nigerians to be law-abiding and vigilant and to shun all forms of violence and criminality.”

