Catholic Bishops demand end to killings

Worried over the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on the federal and state governments of affected states to put an end to the killings immediately. This came as the CBCN urged all Catholics to undertake specific prayers for 40 days starting from August 22 to September30, to seek God’s intervention in the killings of Nigerians.

The Bishops, who said they were tired of the state of insecurity leading to the loss of innocent lives almost on a daily basis, especially the ongoing massacre in Southern Kaduna, demanded that the perpetrators be brought to book.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, President of CBCN and Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Akubeze, decried the inability of the present administration in keeping to its campaign promises to ensure security of lives and properties, economic growth and bringing an end to corruption.

Akubueze said: “We continue to hear of increasing insecurity and unabated acts of terrorism in Northern Nigeria. We are all tired of this situation. We do not want any politician to politicize the killing of Nigerians.

There should be one response from everyone, and that is; the killings must stop. “Our hearts are bleeding and we are more troubled when we hear of the massacre presently going on in Southern Kaduna.

We want all the people suffering the incessant attacks in Southern Kaduna to know that all Catholics in Nigeria are praying for them. We call on the Federal Government and the Government of Kaduna to bring a complete stop to the killing of innocent people.

“The loss of the life of any Nigerian does not help to further the agenda of any religious ideology or the ambition of any politician. The perpetrators of the killings must be brought to justice. Where there is no justice or justice is not seen to be done, there cannot be peace.

Where there is no peace, there cannot be development. Any government, state or federal that wants peace must work for justice for everyone. “There will never be sustained development built upon the bloodshed of innocent people brutally murdered by religious fundamentalists without any recourse to justice for the victims.

“We need not remind Nigerians that the pres- ent Federal Government came to power, promising Nigerians the eradication of corruption, a guarantee of security to life and property, and rapid growth in the economy.

“The creation of jobs and an enabling environment that engenders growth of the private sector; a significant increase in the supply of electricity to Nigerians, affordable and quality health care to Nigerians, and the revamping of the educational sector were the promises the government continues to make.

Many Nigerians, irrespective of political party affiliation, will affirm that these promises have remained a far cry.”

The CBCN further urged all Bishops to encourage their congregants to partake in the special 40 days prayers for divine intervention to be conducted after the daily Angelus.

