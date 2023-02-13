Catholic bishops didn’t take money from any candidate –Oyejola

The Prelate of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Most Rev. John Akin Oyejola, has debunked the rumour going round the country on the alleged financial inducement of Catholic bishops by a presidential candidate, saying “we cannot involve ourselves in such unholy act.” Oyejola said Catholic bishops in the country didn’t take money from any presidential candidate, “What we are doing is to encourage our person to go out en masse to cast their votes, which is their civic responsibility.” Oyejola declared that; “It is wickedness not to cast your votes for any candidate of your choice, if you don’t vote, you won’t have the right to complain later if they are doing what they like, therefore go out and cast your vote to alleviate Nigeria’s problem.” The Osogbo Catholic shepherd berated those who used to give out money or collect money from politicians before casting their votes.
