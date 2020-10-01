Catholic Bishops: Nothing to celebrate

…say Nigeria at verge of total collapse

Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has said it was “unimaginable and inconceivable to celebrate” Nigeria’s 60 years of independence, due to the various crises and worrisome state of the nation.

Outlining the issues gradually drowning the country, the Bishops, in an Independence message signed by the President of CBCN, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, expressed worry that there was no clear plan by the Nigerian government to fix the country, especially the economy.

They criticised the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government to honour their promises to deliver on restructuring, sharing of resources and constitutional amendment.

While calling on government actors at all levels to commit to the deepening demands for restructuring, the CBCN warned that the country was at the verge of collapse. According to the clerics, Nigerians should ordinarily be rejoicing, taking into cognisance, the many positive achievements attained as they celebrate the diamond jubilee of Nigeria’s independence.

The message reads in part: “How can we celebrate when many of our people cannot afford to eat? How can we celebrate when we watch daily the killings of Nigerians by the insurgents? How can we celebrate when Boko Haram is still holding some of the Chibok girls, and Leah Sharibu is still being held captive for over three years because she refuses to denounce Christ? “How can we celebrate when COVID-19 has crippled an already poor Nigerian economy? How do we celebrate when the Federal Government, without any prior clear warning, allows the epileptic electricity supply tariff to be increased and at the same time removing the fuel subsidy? It is difficult to ask Nigerians to celebrate when many Nigerians with a minimum wage of N30,000 are asked to provide for their families in the light of the hike in fuel price and the increase in the electricity tariff. “It is just unimaginable and inconceivable to celebrate Nigeria at 60 when our roads are not safe; our people are kidnapped, and they sell their properties to pay ransom to criminals.

“Nigerians are experiencing an invasion of their farmlands by armed Fulani-herdsmen; a group well organised and already designated as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world by the Global Terrorism Index. Nigerians from almost all geographical regions seem to agree that we need to start working on restructuring.” The CBCN also decried the growing unemployment in the country and the failure of the government to fix the economy. “The rate of unemployment is growing, and there seems to be no clear plan to fix the economy as well as help the private sector to grow so that many of our youths can be employed.

“The inadequate facilities in many of our public tertiary institutions are further hampering the intellectual and human skill acquisition of the graduates from these institutions. An overall review of the state of the nation clearly shows we are legally independent, but factually dependent upon our financial lenders. We are yet to reform our electoral act to the state of ensuring that Nigerians are genuinely interested in voting and that the votes will count in determining those who lead us. “State governors, senators, Federal House of Representative members must all work towards ensuring restructuring of Nigeria. Nigeria is almost at the verge of total collapse.”

The clerics advised the citizenry to embrace discipline and desist from the acts of praise singing politicians or patronising mediocrity. “To survive as a nation, we must have a collective desire to build the country. Selective appointments that do not reflect the ethnic and religious diversity of Nigeria is a recipe for disaster. The minimalistic approach to the quota system is a disservice to the nation. “Nigerians are not asking for too much; they are just asking for justice, fairness in appointments of people to federal offices,” the CBCN said.

