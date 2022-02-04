News

Catholic bishops raise concern over alleged missing firearms

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comments Off on Catholic bishops raise concern over alleged missing firearms

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have raised concern over the unabated insecurity ravaging the country in the form of killings and kidnappings in which innocent Nigerians are victims. The bishops said they are disturbed about the startling revelations allegedly made by the federal government about missing firearms from the Nigeria Police armoury. The Catholic bishops urged the electorate to prioritize integrity and patriotism in exercising their franchise to be able to choose leaders who are determined for the growth of democracy.

The Catholic bishops spoke in a communiqué issued after its meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, where they discussed topical issues affecting the nation. A communiqué signed by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye in Ado Ekiti, advised the electorate to be committed to a better Nigeria with their votes. They said: “It is obvious that there is a pervasive longing for a better Nigeria. With the time for national elections already on the horizon, we wish to urge all Nigerians to work more assiduously to be able to vote for quality leaders that Nigeria urgently needs at this period.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Importers lose N360bn to corruption yearly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…seek rules to curb fraud   Bayo Akomolafe Nigerian is losing N360billion ($880 million) as revenue to private hands annually due to lack of will by government agencies to tackle delay in cargo clearing and congestion at the port.   According to a firm, Dynamar, slow nature of operations has led to perpetual congestion as […]
News

Collapse building: Ikpeazu must caution ministries, agencies –Building engineer

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A civil engineer and member of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Engr. Leonard Eze, has described the recent collapsed building in Aba, Abia State, as a death trap and a disaster waiting to happen. Eze made the comment when he visited the scene of the collapsed building on Thursday. He faulted the Aba South […]
News

NCAA issues weather warning at airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…seeks strict compliance   The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued weather Advisory Circular (AC) to the industry and demanded strict compliance.   The objective of this advisory was to bring pilots and operators up to date on the occurrence of thunderstorm phenomenon over Nigerian airports since the onset of rainy season in the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica