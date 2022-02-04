Catholic bishops raise concern over alleged missing firearms

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have raised concern over the unabated insecurity ravaging the country in the form of killings and kidnappings in which innocent Nigerians are victims. The bishops said they are disturbed about the startling revelations allegedly made by the federal government about missing firearms from the Nigeria Police armoury. The Catholic bishops urged the electorate to prioritize integrity and patriotism in exercising their franchise to be able to choose leaders who are determined for the growth of democracy.

The Catholic bishops spoke in a communiqué issued after its meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, where they discussed topical issues affecting the nation. A communiqué signed by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye in Ado Ekiti, advised the electorate to be committed to a better Nigeria with their votes. They said: “It is obvious that there is a pervasive longing for a better Nigeria. With the time for national elections already on the horizon, we wish to urge all Nigerians to work more assiduously to be able to vote for quality leaders that Nigeria urgently needs at this period.

