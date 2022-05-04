News Top Stories

Catholic Bishops reputable for speaking truth to power –Buhari

As over 250 Catholic Bishops across West African countries converge on Abuja for a week-long meeting towards achieving lasting peace  in the region, President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Catholic Church, especially its bishops, for always speaking    truth to power at every point in time without fear or favour.

 

Buhari, who spoke at the opening ceremony yesterday, Fourth Plenary Assembly of the Reunion of the Episcopal Conferencesof West Africa (RECOWA) themed, ‘Fratelli Tutti: Path to Build Brotherhood and Sustainable Peace in West Africa’, raised concerns over the rising cases of terrorism, economic, social and political turmoil confronting the region.

 

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, he noted that besides the government and political institutions, the Church, which forms an important constituency of civil societies, has a major role to play in offering concrete prescriptions on building brotherhood and sustainable peace anywhere.

 

“The role of the church in this enterprise is settled. Indeed, the Catholic Church and the Bishops conference has established a reputation for speaking truth to power in consonance with the highest prophetic traditions and by continuing its illustrious practice of inspiring social action by the lay faithful.

 

“Over the years, the Church has modelled profound approaches in challenging the impunity of some state actors and errant power.

 

But my Lords, I believe the times also call for speaking to the growing numbers of violent non-state actors, some propagating genuine causes but with mindless violence often leading to the destruction of lives and property.

 

“For our own part, the Government of Nigeria remains committed to collaborating with the Church and all wellmeaning actors in promoting peace and security. As you begin your conference, I urge you to not only to explore ways of strengthening the bonds of faith between your communities but also of building bridges across every divide that threatens to fracture our nations.

 

“It is my hope that you will conceptualize ways of bringing the full weight of the immense moral authority that you possess upon our nations and in the sub-region as a whole,” he said.

 

President of RECOWA, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama while declaring the conference open, urged African leaders to view governance as a call to serve the people and look out for each other, rather than indulging in selfish and corrupt practices.

 

Kaigama, who doubles as the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, also urged Christian leaders to commit themselves to exemplary leadership. “Without becoming politically partisan, our prophetic voices must continue to ring out on behalf of the voiceless multitude suffering.

 

We do not pretend that we have the solutions to the multidimensional political, security and social problems,” he said.

 

