Catholic Church confirms kidnap of another priest

Gunmen has abducted the Catholic priest in charge of St Anthony’s Parish, Angware community in the Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev James Kantoma.

Kantoma who is the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in the council area, was kidnapped on Sunday night.

According to a source, the gunmen went straight to the priest’s house immediately they stormed the community.

The source added that Some youths in the area were informed about the attack and tried to stop them by giving them a hot chase into the bush.

But the gunmen started shooting sporadically and whisked the Reverend Father away.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of CAN in the state, Polycarp Lubo, described the incident as a sad one adding that uptill this morning, the abductors were yet to reach out to them.

 

