Catholic Church Disowns Priest In Anambra

Catholic Diocese of Awka has dissociated herself from the statements of Rev Fr Cajetan Obiekezie where he was said to have disparaged Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, the Anglican church and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In the said statement during a Homily had urged Anambra electorates not to vote for APGA and had challenged the parentage of the governor ahead of the State Assembly election in the area.

Against this backdrop, the Catholic church in a statement signed by Chancellor Awka Diocese Very Rev Dr Charles Ndubuisi, the church described Obiekezie”s statement as not her, adding that it is capable of soiling her relationship with the Anglican church.

The Church further stated that it will not hesitate to apply disciplinary actions on priests found to be making malicious and undignified statements such as the one that was made by Fr Cajetan Obiekezie.

The statement reads in parts, “The attention of the Catholic Diocese of Awka has been drawn to the recent homilies of Rev Fr Cajetan Obiekezie which have gone viral on Social Media where he made some unnecessary utterances capable of destroying the long-lasting relationship we have enjoyed with the Anglican Communion in Anambra state and also capable of overheating the polity ”

“There are some utterances against the governor of the state Prof Chukwuma Soludo and other politicians within and outside the state”

“The Catholic diocese of Awka wishes to dissociate herself completely from those utterances. Rev Fr Cajetan Obiekezie has no mandate of the diocese of Awka to do so ”

“The church has the inherent right, Independent of any human authority to preach the gospel to all people for it is the church that Christ the Lord has entrusted the deposit of faith (can 747)”

“However, this inherent right must be exercised within the laid down rules and regulations ”

“In the context of Mass, the rules of homiletics should necessarily apply, ( Cann 7681, 2, 769, 77281)”

“Therefore the platform offered by the pulpit cannot be used for personal sentiments and verbal attacks capable of destroying anybody”s good name.”

“The legislation insists that no one lawfully harm the good reputation which a person may enjoy or violate the rights of every person to protect his or her privacy (can 220)”

“The diocese will take the necessary steps to continue to teach her priests the sanctity of the pulpit and will not hesitate to apply sanctions where necessary” it stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

