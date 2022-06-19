Catholic Church hits Mbaka, bans Adoration Ministry

Despite his apologies over his comments against Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, (AMEN) has come under the hammer of the Catholic Church. Bishop Callistus Onaga of Enugu Diocese has banned Catholics from attending events and masses at the Adoration Ministry.

The ban is the first sanction from the Enugu Catholic Diocese to tame the priest for persistently disobeying his Bishop.

A statement personally endorsed by the bishop implied that other sanctions may follow from a legal process the Church quietly initiated.

It would be recalled that after a torrent of condemnations trailing his negative remarks concerning the presidential aspiration of former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, Fr. Mbaka had reversed himself, and offered prayers for Obi.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu had earlier dissociated itself from Fr. Mbaka’s remarks.

Mbaka had while addressing worshippers last Wednesday described former Anambra State Governor Obi as a “stingy man”.

“A stingy man cannot be our president, we are very hungry — we need a generous person. Nigerians are hungry. Are we not hungry?” Mbaka had said.

But in a statement issued on Thursday by Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, the Enugu diocese said Mbaka’s comments are a “clear violation” of the provisions of the canon law “which forbids priests from engaging in partisan politics”.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu hereby condemns and dissociates herself from such unbecoming and divisive utterances from Fr. Mbaka,” the statement read.

Apparently, following the condemnation of his remarks by the Catholic Church and other Nigerians, Mbaka in a Press statement made available to journalists in Enugu on Friday, withdrew all his unguided outbursts on the person of Peter Obi.

But that didn’t stave off the sanction by the Bishop, which he delivered on Saturday.

Bishop Onaga gave three reasons for bringing down the hammer on Mbaka and the Ministry. According to the statement:

The Ministry promotes actions “capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings”.

Enugu Diocese on several occasions corrected and admonished Father Mbaka on his actions.

“However, Mbaka persistently violates the many directives and guidelines from his Bishop.

“…in fulfillment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded”.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.”

Bishop Onaga however in

