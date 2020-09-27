Faith

Catholic Church mourns Rev Fr. David Omega

Catholic Church in the diocese of Nsukka has been thrown into mourning following the death of it’s beloved Priests, Reverend Father David Omego.

 

The cleric died after a sudden illness. The diocese of Nsukka, his Parishioners and the entire Catholic community, will miss Fr. David greatly missed as he was one of the early priests in the diocese. Before his death, Fr David worked as the founder and moulder of Our Lady of Perpetual Help College orba(OLOPHEC), which is located in the south east region of Nigeria.

 

He will be remembered as great man of God, and a Catholic priests that left everything, the riches of life, the material things of life, to server God in his vineyard.

 

His immense contribution has been felt far and wide as he’s not just the founder of Our Lady of Perpetual Help College but also their s p i r i – tual director, w h o h a s m a d e sure that the spiritual growth of many students who has passed through OLOPHEC are spiritually sound. He remains an icon whose life was many people’s Bible.

 

He mentored many people, both Catholics and none Catholics and his deeds while on earth cannot be forgotten in a hurry, many couldn’t believe the news when it was announced by the diocese, but who are we to ask why! It is the total will of God that his servant should be home.

 

Rev. Fr. David Omego will be greatly missed by many, may his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen

