Catholic Church plans mass burial for Owo terror attack victims

…as Akeredolu, Bishop disagree on casualty figure

St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, is reportedly set toconductamassburial for the victims of Sunday’s terror attack on the church. About 50 worshippers were reportedly shot dead while several others were injured in the church. According to a source in the Ondo Catholic Diocese, the proposed mass burial would be given by the church only to corpses that could not be identified.

The source, however, said thedate, time, andlocationfor the mass burial had yet to be fixed by the church. He said: “There are plans to give mass burial to those who lost their lives in the Sunday attack. The decision was taken due to the nature of their death. So, we have to bury them instead of them just lying in the morgue. “Those that will be given mass burial are those whose bodiescouldnotbe identified by anyone.

Definitely, when necessary arrangements are concluded, the church will notify the public on when the mass burial will take place.” He added that the church is willing to release the corpses to families that want to claim them for burial after a proper verification. Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade, yesterday, revealed that 38 deaths have so far been confirmed.

Arogundade added that efforts are on to trace those who took the bodies of their loved ones away without getting to the hospital. The cleric said: “People have been asking me about the figure of those who died.

The figure that we can account for presently is 38. “But we know that many people were taken to private hospitals. Even some people came to take the bodies of their lovedones. We are trying to trace those people so that we can have a recount for all. “ButintheCatholichospital, which is Saint Louis Hospital, and the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, we have 38 bodies.”

 

