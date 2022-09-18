Catholic Church resumes handshake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic 

The Catholic Church has announced the resumption of the traditional handshakes in churches, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Grace, Most Rev. Lucius IIwejur-Ugorji, the Archbishop of Owerri diocese said in a statement that worshippers were to resume the “Kiss of Peace” during Eucharistic and other events in the liturgical celebrations of the Church.

The statement was signed by Rev. Fr. Cosmas Uzoigwe Personal Assistant to the Archbishop, and released through the National Director of Social Communications of the Church, Fr Mike Umoh, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was addressed to all Priests and Lay faithful in Owerri Archdiocese.

“It would be recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to pronounce stringent guidelines which affected our liturgical worship, and one of such was that which restrained all from shaking hands during Mass.

“The resolution to commence the liturgical gesture of shaking of hands came following the proceedings of the recently concluded Second Plenary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria held at Orlu.

“We thank God who led us through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we pray Him to bless us always with His presence,” the Archbishop said.

