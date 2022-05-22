Catholic Church suspends priest for joining Benue guber race

•My suspension normal –Rev. Aliafor

The Benue State gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 general elections, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia yesterday bagged suspension from the Catholic Diocese of Gboko barring him from public ministry for delving into politics. The suspension is contained in a letter obtained by Sunday Telegraph in Makurdi and signed by His Lordship, Most Rev. Fr. William A. Avenya who is also the Apostolic Administrator Sede Vacante, Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala. According to the letter addressed to all Priests, Religions and Laity Catholic Diocese of Gboko, said the “suspension takes effect from the moment it is communicated to him and lasts until he ceases from contumacy”. “The Mother Church does not allow her clerics to get involved in partisan politics on their own Ex can. 285, 3 CIC. You are aware that my son, your brother and your priest has purchased the party forms to contest for the office of the Governor of Benue State under the All Progressives Congress which is totally against our vocation. “Therefore, to respond to the spiritual and pastoral needs of the church in the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, I have suspended him from the exercise of sacred ministry”, said the letter. But in a swift reaction to his suspension, Rev. Alia said that the suspension order pronounced on him by His Lordship, the Bishop of Gboko Catholic Diocese, William Avenya, is a normal practice of the church. In a statement by Head of Media and Publicity, Alia 2023 Gubernatorial Organization, Kula Tersoo, the Clergy said the development has freed him to go on fully with his strides to rescue Benue from total collapse. He said that as stated clearly in the letter of suspension, he is only suspended from celebrating public Eucharistic Masses, but he remains a priest of the Catholic Church forever, stressing that after his tenure ends in public civil service, he shall resume his public Masses and ministry. He said, “from the day I took the decision to answer the overwhelming calls of my people to contest the governorship of Benue with the aim to rescue our people from the shackles of maladministration, I was fully aware of the sacrifice I was going to make. And I am convinced that it is worth the cause I am fighting to serve the souls of Benue people and the State. I have a freer leverage to give more time to achieving this pursuit. “I remain resolute and please don’t be anxious either because I am well prepared and focused. More importantly, I am more charged because I have seen the genuineness in the agitations for me to step in and help salvage the already sorry situation the state has found itself for some time. “As stated in the last paragraph of the suspension letter, I shall return to the public pulpit after I must have served out my mandate as the Governor of Benue state”. Rev. Alia called on all his teeming supporters, fans and admirers to remain steadfast, continue to pray and work in order to actualize the Alialization 2023 project.

