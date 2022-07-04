Catholic Church vows to resist abortion legalisation in Lagos

Chinyere Abiaziem

The Catholic Church in Nigeria, Lagos Archdiocese has vowed to resist the latest move by the Lagos State Government to legalize the procurement of abortion through legislative guidelines.

Last Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, presented a 40-page policy document entitled ‘Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications’.

The church condemned the move which it described as nothing but a means of legalising abortion by the backdoor, “and it is not only unjustifiable but also unacceptable. The guidelines are nothing but a way of creating room for indiscriminate procurement of abortion.”

A statement signed by Director of Social Communications, Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, contained that the released guidelines attracted wide condemnation by pro-life groups, Archbishop Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins and millions of Catholics in the state.

