News

Catholic Church vows to resist abortion legalisation in Lagos

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Chinyere Abiaziem

 

The Catholic Church in Nigeria, Lagos Archdiocese has vowed to resist the latest move by the Lagos State Government to legalize the procurement of abortion through legislative guidelines.

 

Last Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, presented a 40-page policy document entitled ‘Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications’.

 

The church condemned the move which it described as nothing but a means of legalising abortion by the backdoor, “and it is not only unjustifiable but also unacceptable. The guidelines are nothing but a way of creating room for indiscriminate procurement of abortion.”

 

A statement signed by Director of Social Communications, Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, contained that the released guidelines attracted wide condemnation by pro-life groups, Archbishop Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins and millions of Catholics in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Killings, total war against S’East –Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday described the killings in the zone in the last weeks as total war against the people of the area. Umahi said not less than 12 lives have been lost in the zone in the last weeks. He said the killings in […]

Some of the arrested #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos...Saturday. PHOTOS: SULEIMAN HUSAINI
News Top Stories

#OccupyLekkiTollGate: Protesters not deterred by arrests, plan big ahead Wednesday

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka, Taiwo Jimoh and Muhammad Kabir

Despite being beaten, arrested, thrown inside Black Maria, driven off and their cell phones collected from them by the police at the Lekki Tollgate Plaza, Lagos, the group of peaceful young protesters who had gathered to demand continued closure of the facility pending the determination of justice for those allegedly killed by joint forces of […]
News

NACCIMA backs Google on $1bn digital investment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

TheNigerianAssociation of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has disclosed that it is backing the recent announcement by Google International to invest $1billion in African countries, including Nigeria for digital transformation of countries on the continent over the next five years. Director-General, NACCIMA, Amb. Ayo Olukanni, made this in a release sent to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica