Catholic Church vows to resist abortion legalisation in Lagos

The Catholic Church in Nigeria, Lagos Archdiocese has vowed to resist the latest move by the Lagos State Government to legalize the procurement of abortion through legislative guidelines.

Last Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, presented a 40-page policy document entitled: ‘Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications’.

The church condemned the move, which it described as nothing but a means of legalising abortion by the backdoor, “and it is not only unjustifiable but also unacceptable. The guidelines are nothing but a way of creating room for indiscriminate procurement of abortion.”

A statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, contained that the released guidelines attracted wide condemnation by pro-life groups, Archbishop Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins and millions of Catholics in the state.

The Archbishop, called on the Governor of the State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to quickly use his good office to call the Ministry of Health to order and stop the implementation of the guidelines on the “so-called safe termination of pregnancies.”

The statement held that Martins revealed it was untrue that Lagos State said it consulted stakeholders in the state, while he wondered why the Lagos State Government seemed anxious to legalize abortion, at a time when even the United States of America and other more advanced countries are reviewing their positions on legalisation of abortion as seen in the recent judgement of the Supreme Court of the United States of America on the matter.

