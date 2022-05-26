Catholic decries kidnap of clerics, berates ‘degenerated system

The Catholic Church in Nigeria has berated the persistent incidents of kidnap in the country. The Catholic posited that the kidnap of priests is a reflection of the degenerated state of the country’s systems. The Director, Social Communication Commission, Reverend Anthony Omodunbi, on behalf of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Osun State, Most Reverend John Oyebola, gave the disclosure while fielding questions from members of Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel yesterday in Osogbo. Oyebola insisted that the position of the church not to pay ransom to kidnappers to secure the release of any of its priests and officials is still intact.

Reacting to the kidnap of two priests and two others at the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, located in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, he said: “The church authority has not changed the position that we won’t pay ransom for freedom of priests and any of its personnel.” He added that; “When clerics are being kidnapped, it shows how degenerated we have become as a country. When you hear that a priest has been kidnapped, you should be sure that 20 other Nigerians have been kidnapped without us knowing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...