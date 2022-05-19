Catholic knight remanded for dealing ‘illegally’ in heroin

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a Catholic knight, Sir Basil Okafor, and his cousin, Edwin Okwuchukwu Izuchukwu, in custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged illegal dealing in 2.169 kg of heroin.

The judge’s order was sequel to the arraignment of the duo by the NDLEA on charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession of the illicit drug and perversion to course of justice. The defendants however denied the alleged offence upon their arraignment. Afterwards, NDLEA’s lawyer, Umar Hussain, sought for a trial date and defendants’ remand in a Correctional Centre. In his response, defence lawyer, Benson Idakara, drew the court’s attention to his clients’ bail motion, saying it has been served on the prosecution.

He also urged the court to remand the defendants in NDLEA’s custody pending perfection of their bail conditions. After listening to parties’ submissions for and against the bail motion, Justice Osiagor admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum. The judge ordered that the surety must be a senior civil servant with either Lagos State or Federal Government. Justice Osiagor also ordered that the defendants should be remanded in NDLEA’s custody pending perfection of the bail terms.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...