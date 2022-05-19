Metro & Crime

Catholic knight remanded for dealing ‘illegally’ in heroin

Posted on

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a Catholic knight, Sir Basil Okafor, and his cousin, Edwin Okwuchukwu Izuchukwu, in custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged illegal dealing in 2.169 kg of heroin.

The judge’s order was sequel to the arraignment of the duo by the NDLEA on charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession of the illicit drug and perversion to course of justice. The defendants however denied the alleged offence upon their arraignment. Afterwards, NDLEA’s lawyer, Umar Hussain, sought for a trial date and defendants’ remand in a Correctional Centre. In his response, defence lawyer, Benson Idakara, drew the court’s attention to his clients’ bail motion, saying it has been served on the prosecution.

He also urged the court to remand the defendants in NDLEA’s custody pending perfection of their bail conditions. After listening to parties’ submissions for and against the bail motion, Justice Osiagor admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum. The judge ordered that the surety must be a senior civil servant with either Lagos State or Federal Government. Justice Osiagor also ordered that the defendants should be remanded in NDLEA’s custody pending perfection of the bail terms.

 



Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits kill Policeman, rustle cattle in Niger

Posted on

Armed bandits numbering over 50 have killed a policeman, injured another person and rustled herds of cattle in a fresh attack in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. Embattled Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area, Comrade Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in a telephone interview, appealed to both the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Bandits Shoot Dead Kaduna House Of Assembly Member, Gadagau

Posted on

  Bandits have reportedly killed a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Honourable Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau, representing the Giwa West Constituency. This was also confirmed by a former Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani via his Twitter handle on Wednesday. Shehu, in a series of tweets, initially called for prayers for a member of […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos’ e-hailing taxi operations guidelines now to commence August 27

Posted on

  The Lagos State Government says the new guidelines for e-hailing operators will commence on August 27. The government made this known in a Press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, and made available to newsmen. The release states: “The issues surrounding the new Lagos State Government’s guidelines for the regulations e-hailing […]

