Catholic Laity Council: Nigerians should vote best candidates

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria has said the problem of Nigeria is the failure of leadership and the inability of Nigerian leaders to rise up to their responsibilities.

National President of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria Hon. (Sir) Henry H. Yunkwap and Acting National Secretary- General, Godwin A. Gege in a press statement signed and issued at the end of their 149 National Executive Council (NEC) weekend, urged Catholics to be involved in the political developments in Nigeria, in which they will revitalize their Catholic faith for political stability in the nation.

The Catholic group urged the Federal Government to rise to her  statutory obligation of protecting life and property of her citizens.

 

According to them the electorate must consider the age, health status; intellectual sagacity and grasp of developmental paradigm shift in choosing their next leaders come 2023. “Council joins her voice to that of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) to urge all Catholic Lay Faithful and Nigerians in general, to be honest in conscience and rise above the sentiments of political parties, support and vote for the best candidates whose manifestos and economic blue print can lead Nigeria out of her present quagmire.

“The Lay Faithful are encouraged to take up evangelisation in order to promote the common good of the church and not to relinquish their participation in public life because it is necessary to achieve their task of Christ animation of temporal order.

“The Council also condemns the unjustifiable and unprovoked attack on facilities, abduction and gruesome murder of Catholic priests, religious, lay faithful and innocent Nigerians in general,” they said.

While making their position on the ASUU strike, the Laity Council said the Federal Government should note that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is seeking the common good of Nigerian students, saying the lecturers and the university system in its entirety and should yield to all reasonable demands of the striking university lecturers.

“Also, the “No work no pay” policy should be rescinded to alleviate the plight of the families of the affected university lecturers,” they said.

 

