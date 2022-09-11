Faith

Catholic men rise in prayer for Nigeria

Posted on

It was a memorable day recently when thousands of men under the aegis of the Catholic Men Organization (CMO), Lagos Archdiocese recently gathered to intercede for the church and the nation.

 

At the event held at St. Gregory College Obalende, Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace Alfred Adewale Martins in his sermon urged the men not to relent in interceding for total turnaround of Nigeria.

Martins represented by Monsignor Anthony Obanla advised men to be responsible fathers and husbands, stressing they will give account of how they lived their lives.

President of Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (LACMON), Barrister Vincent Otiono presided over the induction of 3772 new members into the organization during the programme which also witnessed activities including adoration, medical checkup, cultural displays, indoor games and others.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
