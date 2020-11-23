Metro & Crime

Catholic priest abducted in Abuja

A yet to be identified Roman Catholic priest has been abducted in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The priest was reportedly kidnapped around Yangoji, a community around Kwali area council in the FCT, on Sunday.
Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, the FCT Police Command said it has launched an operation for the rescue of the priest.
Miriam Yusuf, spokesperson of the command, urged FCT residents to be calm and report any “suspicious movements” they observe.
Yusuf said the police in the nation’s capital are committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents.
“The commissioner of Police FCT CP,Bala Ciroma, has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the suspects,” she said in a statement.
“While urging residents to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, the command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”
The high level of insecurity in the country has been a source of concern to the government and citizens.

