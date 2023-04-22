News

Catholic Priest Announces Free Education For Indigent Students In Imo

A Catholic Priest and founder of the Great Grace Juniorate Secondary School, Rev. Fr Magnus Ebere, has announced free boarding school education for indigent students in Imo State.

Ebere, who is also the Spiritual Director of Canaanland and Adoration Counseling Center at Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, disclosed this while addressing followers at the centre on Saturday.

The cleric said issuance of entrance admission forms for both intending male and female students had begun at the school.

He said the admission was for all categories of intending students who wanted to have quality, sound, and all-around spiritual and moral formation.

The priest further disclosed that the entrance examination would hold on Saturday, April 20, at the school’s compound.

“I want to train a generation of special and highly disciplined students who will turn around, not only Nigeria but the society at large for the good of mankind.

“The free education which will kick off in September this year covers both old and new students.

“The free education tagged, “Feed Your Child and I Train Your Child Education” is set up to alleviate the increasing and unbeatable hardship parents are facing in the country today,” Ebere stressed.

According to him, the way things are moving in the country presently, there will be massive out-of-school pupils and students very soon, if not adequately taken care of.

The Catholic priest, who stated that things are hard in present-day Nigeria, maintained that with free education, parents would heave a sigh of relief in the proper upbringing of their children in a serene environment.

He promised that free education would not only be qualitative but would lay greater emphasis on the morals, intellectual, social, spiritual formation and all-around development of the students.

Ebere further announced the setting up of free medical outreach that would soon take off in Mbaise, which he said, would take care of Imo people and Nigerians in general.

He said the hospital he set up at Nnobi in Anambra, had fully commenced free medical treatment for all and sundry. The cleric said the hospital was treating any type of ailment, adding that the Imo centre would soon begin operations.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

