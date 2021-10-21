Catholic Priest attacked by herdsmen in Enugu

Catholic priest and the Vicar of St Theresa’s Parish Agulu, Rev Fr Cornelius Okoye narraowly escaped death followed attack by suspected herdsmen on Wednesday.

The clergy man, who recounted his ordeal, said the herdsmen attacked him along Ugwuoba/Amansea, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu State.

According to him, his attackers shot at him and made attempts to open his heart before “thunder struck” and they took to their heels.

“I thank God for delivering me from Fulani gunmen at Ugwuoba/Amansea, Enugwu Onitsha Expressway.

They shot sporadically at me. They Used knife to cut my body and wanted to open my heart before thunder struck and they ran away. At that point God gave me the energy to stroll and saw someone that took me to the hospital,” he said.

The priest hails from Nawgu, Anambra and belongs to Awka Diocese.

