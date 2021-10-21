Metro & Crime

Catholic Priest attacked by herdsmen in Enugu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Catholic priest and the Vicar of St Theresa’s Parish Agulu, Rev Fr Cornelius Okoye narraowly escaped death followed attack by suspected herdsmen on Wednesday.

The clergy man, who recounted his ordeal, said the herdsmen attacked him along Ugwuoba/Amansea, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu State.

According to him, his attackers shot at him and made attempts to open his heart before “thunder struck” and they took to their heels.

“I thank God for delivering me from Fulani gunmen at Ugwuoba/Amansea, Enugwu Onitsha Expressway.

They shot sporadically at me. They Used knife to cut my body and wanted to open my heart before thunder struck and they ran away. At that point God gave me the energy to stroll and saw someone that took me to the hospital,” he said.

The priest hails from Nawgu, Anambra and belongs to Awka Diocese.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

20 die in Ogun tanker explosion, Ekiti auto crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Adewumi Ademiju

At least 20 people lost their lives yesterday in auto crashes in both Ogun and Ekiti states. In Ogun State, two people died while 13 vehicles were burnt when a fuel tanker exploded at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Also, about 18 people were said to have died in the second accident, which occurred on […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct fuel station owner in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Armed men have kidnapped a popular petroleum products’ dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Akinbami was reportedly abducted on Sunday night on the premises of his filling station on the Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado-Ekiti.   The gunmen invaded the petrol station and ordered the victim to enter his Spot Utility Vehicle (SUV) and […]
Metro & Crime

Nkanga: A’Ibom ex-military gov dies of COVID-19  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo A former Military Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Director General of Divine Mandate, a political machinery that worked for the emergence of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Commodore Idongesit Okon Nkanga (rtd) has died from COVID-19. Nkanga died early Friday morning after a long battle with the novel pandemic. As at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica