Metro & Crime

Catholic priest in Enugu dies from COVID-19 complications

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has announced the death of its priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, following COVID-19 complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre.

Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.

Igweshi said that Fr. Cabanyes was a Spanish priest of the Opus Dei Prelature who worked in the diocese and had served the Nigerian Church for about 28 years.

“He was such a nice, easy-going, cordial, generous, prayerful, and dedicated pastor.

“He hailed from Spain, but loved our people so much and always attended our diocesan functions.

“His body has just been laid to rest, following the NCDC guidelines.

“Please as we pray for his peaceful repose, let us know that COVID-19 is real and we will do well to observe all the necessary health precautions and safety measures,’’ he said.

Igweshi, who is also the Chaplain of St. Lucy Chaplaincy, Emene, near Enugu, prayed that  Fr. Cabanyes soul rest in perfect peace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Offa bank robbery: How Police killed six suspects in my presence – Suspect

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

One of the suspects in the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robbery, Azeez Salawu, Friday told a court in Ilorin, Kwara state, how six suspects were allegedly killed in his presence by policemen in Abuja. He said that the policemen interrogating him did that purposely to coerce him to admit his alleged participation in the […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Woman in court for attempted murder

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Police yesterday arraigned a 45-year-old woman, Janet Olaoye, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged attempted murder. The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant, whose address was not provided, committed the offence on March 18 at Ilupeju-Ekiti. He said Olaoye attempted to murder a woman, Mrs. Rebecca Ebo. Leramo […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack Kogi medical centre, disrupt COVID-19 briefing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja, Kogi state, and disrupted a COVID-19 press conference. The hospital had scheduled a media briefing for the day to demand a COVID-19 screening centre in the state and to also speak about the challenges health workers are facing with regard to the disease. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: