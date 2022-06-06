Catholic priest kidnapped in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have abducted Rev. Fr. Christopher Onotu, the parish priest of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Obangede, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The gunmen invaded the church at about 9pm on Saturday, entered the priest’s bedroom through the window and whisked him away to unknown destination.

It was learnt that members of the church found out about the incident on Sunday morning when they arrived for the first mass.

A member of the Church revealed that the abductors went away with the priest’s car.

“They dropped his two phones but went with the sim cards. The activities of gunmen in the central senatorial district of the state have had residents panicking for the last few weeks.” the source said

