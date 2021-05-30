Faith

Catholic Priest retires with two small bags after 56 years of missionary work

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu with agency report

A Catholic Priest from Italy, Fr. Adolf Omogaka Pöll, who spent a lifetime as a missionary in Kenya, touched the hearts of believers all over the world when he recently retired to his home country with all his earthly possessions packed in just two small bags.

 

Many believe that Fr Alleluia, as the Priest is fondly called, has fulfilled the biblical injunction in the book of Luke 9:3-4 which says “He (Jesus Christ) told them: ‘Take nothing for the journey—no staff, no bag, no bread, no money, no extra shirt.

 

Whatever house you enter, stay there until you leave that town.”’ After 53 years of missionary work in Kenya (1968-2021), Fr Adolf packed all his personal belongings in two small bags, to return home to Italy for retirement. Fr. Adolf, who hails from South Tyrol at the border of Italy and Austria, will be 81 on June 3rd.

 

He was ordained a priest in 1966 in his home Diocese of Bolzano- Brixen, Northern Italy. In Kenya, he served in the Diocese of Kisii (1969-2000) and the Diocese of Malindi (2001-2021). He had his farewell Mass last Sunday. The missionary priest arrived in Kenya since 1968 and left the country for Italy on Monday, May 24, for retirement.

 

Many said the priest lived a simple and humble life and was seldom interested in acquiring material things in his more than half a century stay in Kenya.

 

A statement by the Catholic Justice and Peace Commission, Malindi, says : “Today (Tuesday) May 25, 2021, the missionary priest, who will celebrate his 81st birthday next week (3rd June), packed all his personal belongings acquired during his more than five decades of priestly ministry in Kenya, fitting in just two small bags, and started his journey back home in Italy for retirement.”

 

Fr Adolf was ordained as a priest in 1966 in Northern Italy, and he came to Kenya in December 1968 to serve as a missionary priest. Father Adolf served in the Diocese of Kisii between 1969 and 2000 and on the Pentecost Sunday of 2001, he was appointed to serve in the Diocese of Malindi.

 

“Twenty years later, on Pentecost Sunday 2021, he celebrated his farewell Mass at Witu-Kipini Parish in the Central Deanery of Malindi Diocese.”

 

Many Kenyans attested to the priest’s humility in his decades of service. During his service in Kisii, he used an old Toyota pick-up truck while in Malindi, he moved around in a motorbike.

 

He is said to have had no interest in accumulating material possessions and it was little wonder he moved back to his home country with just two bags.

