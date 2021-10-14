Catholic priest, woman kidnapped in Umuahia

In what appeared like a resurgence of the dark days of kidnapping in Abia State, two people, a Catholic priest and a woman were yesterday kidnapped in Umuahia, the Abia State capital. Rev Fr Godfrey Mark Chimezie of St Theresa’s Parish, Umuahia was said to have been kidnapped along Enyiukwu Road, Ohokobe Afarauk wu Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State in the morning, while the other incident occurred at one of the filling stations on Aba Road, Umuahia between 8:30 to 9am.

The woman, according to eye witness account had driven into the filling station, probably to refuel her red Nissan jeep when she was out maneuvered by the assailants and taken away in a Toyota Sienna. Also, eye witnesses said the priest was in-ercepted after he concluded a morning mass at St Gabriel, Okpururie Afaraukwu, and forced out of his Toyota Corolla into the kidnappers waiting jeep and sped away. Rev Fr Godfrey Mark Chimezie who hails from Enugu State was ordained a priest earlier this year. When the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna was contacted for confirmation his line was said to be switched off.

