Catholic Sisters protest rising rape cases in Lagos

Residents if Satellite Town, Lagos woke up to a rude shock when Religious Sisters of Charity, a religious order of Reverend Sisters in the Catholic Church, brought to their consciousness the reality of increasing cases of rape cases in the country.

The Sisters rose in condemnation of what the perceived as a criminal act against the female armed with placards as the protested through the streets of the metropolis.

The Reverend Sisters joined by some lay faithful noted that incidents of rape is on the increase in recent times around the country; and called on the government to institute laws that will curb the social vice.

The congregation of Religious Sisters of Charity in Satellite marched from the Archangel Catholic Church in Satellite Town to Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) where they spoke to the representative of the Chairman of the LCDA on why the incidences of rape around the area and other parts of the country should be taken seriously.

While calling for the protection of the girl child, the Sisters warned that rape is barbaric, crude and a criminal offence adding that those who indulge in it must desist from such act.

Reverend Sister Justina Nelson, who spoke on behalf of the Sisters, said the girl child is robbed of her dignity and her entire being when raped. She stressed that there was need to collaborate with the government to fight the vice and eradicate it within the Nigerian society.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Chairman of Oriade Local Council Development Area Hon. Akiola Hassan, the Head of Health section of the LCDA, Hon. Ajayi Bashiru said the LCDA was ready to support the Church towards eradicating the crime of rape.

He said rape is an ugly incident, which should not be allowed to thrive in the Nigerian society, adding that the LCDA unites with the church and the Religious Sister of Charity to say “No”to rape.

Bashiru urged the church to also seek the assistance of the LCDA whenever necessary to help eradicate the vice.

According to him, there is need to propagate the message and ensure that it sinks into the society, so that people will know that rape is a crime and must not be allowed to thrive.

The Catholic Church had in recent messages condemned the incidences of rape, noting that rape cases targeting women in Africa’s most populous country have been on the rise in recent times and must be condemned.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Lagos, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, had described as “appalling and reprehensible” the increased cases of the crime of rape around Nigeria.

